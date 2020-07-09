Comal County Commissioners on Thursday unanimously approved a ban on outdoor burning in unincorporated county areas beginning at 6 a.m. Friday.
Burn bans are usually invoked when the Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI), which gauges and assigns point values for forest fire potential in Texas counties, exceeds a 500-point average in the county. Each 100 points of the KBDI is roughly equivalent to an inch of dry soil depth.
The county’s KBDI, which was 542 on Wednesday, jumped to 551 an hour after commissioners issued the order. Commissioners considered calling a ban last week, when the KBDI stood at 490 going into the July 4 holiday weekend.
“It’s been a while but we’re finally over 500 again,” Fire Marshal Kory Klabunde said. “Driving around I’m sure you’ve noticed that the grass is browning and beginning to die off, and grass fires are starting to pick up.”
The burn ban, last in force from Dec. 6, 2019 and lifted on Jan. 17, will be in force for 90 days, or until significant rains reduce the county’s KBDI average. Under the restrictions, no open flames are allowed outdoors — including trash burning, campfires and torches, among others.
Residents may barbecue with an open flame if the grill has a lid and is set off the ground. Welders are encouraged to use spotters for all outdoor activities and have water sources nearby.
For more, visit the fire marshal’s webpage at mycomalcounty.com/Fire_Marshal.htm, or facebook.com/ComalCountyFireMarshalsOffice.
Commissioners held a three-hour budget workshop to hear 2021 requests from county department heads. This year, requests were down from last year’s $112 million for the 2020 budget, which was later adopted for $110.9 million.
Commissioners will spend the next few weeks reviewing the requests. After the Comal Appraisal District certifies 2020 tax rolls (before July 24), County Judge Sherman Krause will present his 2021 recommended budget to commissioners on July 30.
Also Thursday, commissioners approved:
• Acknowledgment of road construction and storm water drainage improvements, acceptance of roads into the county’s road system and releasing associated surety for portions of the Vintage Oaks at the Vineyard, 4S Ranch and Park Village subdivisions.
• A formal request to exempt the county road department’s water quality basin from the Edwards Aquifer Protection Plan for another year.
• The Accident Prevention and Safety Plan for county employees; reclassifications of positions and salaries in the Information Technology department.
• Line-item budget transfers for body armor used by the sheriff’s office; a computer tablet for virtual court sessions for juvenile probation department; and state funding used as a grant match toward Dr. Dorothy Overman’s health services contract with the county.
For Thursday’s meeting video and agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.