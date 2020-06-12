The city of New Braunfels and the Sophienburg Museum and Archives have decided to cancel this year’s Fourth of July Parade over coronavirus concerns.
New Braunfels has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases, including a more than 1% rise in the positivity rate over the last week.
But there’s still good news.
The annual Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular in the skies over Landa Park will continue.
Officials said the decision to cancel the parade was made with careful consideration and advice from the local public health authority.
“While it is a difficult decision to cancel a beloved community tradition, the decision came at the suggestion of local health authorities and with the health and safety of our residents as the priority,” New Braunfels Mayor Rusty Brockman said.
The popular parade often draws a large crowd of residents and visitors from outside the community. Spectators typically gather for an extended period before and during the parade, which officials said would significantly increase the difficulty of providing an environment where social distancing is possible.
However, officials said a social distancing-friendly environment is in the offing for the fireworks spectacular after consulting authorities.
Spectators will be urged to choose viewing locations that provide plenty of distance between themselves and others.
The fireworks show can be viewed from the typical locations in Landa Park, the Fredericksburg Fields, and the Landa Park Golf Course with alternate areas such as Fischer Park, the parking lots of Oakwood Church and the Westpointe Village shopping center.
Also, the city will provide viewers with a live stream of the show on its social media channels.
“We are pleased to still be able to provide the fireworks spectacular to give our citizens a beautiful and patriotic show while celebrating our country in a safe manner,” Brockman said. “God bless each of you, our home of New Braunfels, and God bless America!”
The City Fire Marshals Office reminds residents and visitors that the possession or use of any kind of firework is prohibited inside the city limits. Anyone found possessing or using fireworks within the city limits may be issued a citation and have their fireworks confiscated.
For more about Fourth of July festivities in New Braunfels, as well as other programs throughout the summer in New Braunfels parks, visit the city’s Parks and Recreation website.
