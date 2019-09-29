There’s a new big employer moving into town.
PNC Bank announced earlier this week it has chosen New Braunfels for a new operations site after an 18-month search, and plans to hire hundreds of local employees.
The New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation is very excited about this acquisition, with PNC checking off many of the boxes in adding local benefits, said Michael Meek, president and CEO of the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce and executive director of the Greater New Braunfels Economic Development Foundation.
“By adding over 500 local jobs this will allow more people to be able to live and work locally and take more commuters off the road,” Meek said. “That’s local dollars staying here, and people being able to stay close to their families, so it’s a win-win.”
PNC will occupy a 60,000-sq.-ft. Class A office space located on Sundance Parkway near FM 306, with full build out of their new facilities expected to be completed in February of 2020.
“Construction of the shell building was completed earlier this year – they chose the 60,000 square foot Parkview Plaza Class A speculative office building,” said Chester Jenke, vice president of economic development. “The building construction was substantially completed earlier this year and has been the selected site since June 2019. Since the building was built as a ‘shell’ to allow for customer modifications when initially constructed, there are interior modifications that are currently occurring.”
The interior work began last week and the construction contractors are making great progress with a completion goal of February 2020, Jenke said.
PNC’s multi-state search consisted of several aspects such as climate, business opportunity climate, workforce quality and availability, and the overall pleasantness of the city, Jenke said.
“New Braunfels emerged to the top in all categories,” Jenke said.
PNC will add 560 jobs to New Braunefls at full operation, which is expected to be reached in about two years.
“During the first year of operation, PNC plans to hire 300 employees,” Jenke said. “Year two they will hire an additional 200 employees, and (in following) years after will have a full employment level of 560 people.”
For the selection of New Braunfels as the location of PNC Bank’s newest operations center, the NBEDC will grant an incentive of $800,000 to hire hundreds of local employees by the second year and maintain that level for five years.
“The company’s operations center fits well into the NBEDC strategic plan of improving the quality of life in New Braunfels, “ Jenke said. “PNC provides opportunity for our residents through good paying jobs, and offers the opportunity for company upward advancement.”
The NBEDC views the location of the new PNC operations center as a strategic investment within the community with new jobs added, an addition of a newly constructed building on the tax rolls, and the overall opportunity to have PNC as a community partner, Jenke said.
The chamber and city worked cooperatively to bring PNC into the community and looks forward to a great partnership with the company, Meek said.
“We lead on the recruiting and marketing and at point where a company has been vetted enough and is interested in talking incentives, that’s when we hand it off to the city,” Meek said. “We still work hand in glove through the entire process, we’re just a lead agency, but the incentives part and regulatory, legal part — the city takes lead and we’re in a supportive role.”
Although the process for PNC to select New Braunfels took about 18 months in total, the chamber had only been dealing with the company directly since January, Meek said.
“It takes sometimes as much as a year or more that you’re being studied and looked at and don’t even know it,” Meek said. “So about half the total process they did in house, and in their case they used KTNG — a site selection site to help narrow the search for them.”
Meek said he was told at some point it came down to New Braunfels and Tampa, Florida — with New Braunfels coming out in the lead.
“It’s really cool when you can compete with large city like that and come out on top,” Meek said.
The chamber will assist in any way possible to make sure PNC gets a great start in their new home, Jenke said.
“We have already been coordinating workforce data and a possible hiring plan with PNC Officials,” Jenke said. “PNC has had several of their key personnel already visit New Braunfels and they too are very excited to get started.”
Meek said with the addition of Calendar Holdings LLC and PNC, New Braunfels will need to add more office space.
“That’s why it was so exciting to have the growth summit and have our largest turnout for that ever,” Meek said. “That will help increase interest here as they hear about all the great things happening in New Braunfels.”
Jenke said he is hopeful the company will start hiring employees in the spring of 2020.
“I would expect PNC to participate in the annual spring New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation sponsored job fair — we tried to squeeze them in to the job fair next week, Oct. 1 but the timing was just a little too soon,” Jenke said.
PNC Bank, National Association, is a member of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. It is known as one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.
