Comal County added only eight new cases of COVID-19 on Monday morning as its positivity rate inched downward to 15.59%.
That is a slight decrease from Friday's 15.67% and down from 15.86% on Monday last week.
Five of the new cases are confirmed and three are probable. Seven are New Braunfels-area residents and one is from the Bulverde/Spring Branch area. One is in their 30s and seven are in their 50s or 60s.
Comal County also confirmed three more recoveries from COVID-19.
The county has had 2,865 since the pandemic began with 2,266 recoveries. There are 519 active cases in the county, with 74 of those patients hospitalized. Eighty people have died since the pandemic started, with many of those residents of area nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.
Local hospitals
On Monday, Comal County hospitals reported caring for 22 COVID-19 patients. That's an increase of seven from Friday's report. Nine of those patients are in intensive care beds — an increase of one from Friday — and six are on ventilators. The ventilator use is unchanged.
The local hospitals have both county and non-county residents counted among their numbers.
As of Monday morning, Public Health has received reports of 18,372 tests conducted. That's up 138 from Friday's 18,234.
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
