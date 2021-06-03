New Braunfels city officials have begun the process for the next potential bond issue election, which could come as soon as 2023.
Jennifer Cain, the city’s capital programs manager, told New Braunfels City Council members on May 10 that an update to the capital improvements plan, a document used to identify and prioritize capital investment projects, was needed to prepare a future bond program.
The current capital improvement plan, approved by council members in 2012, was utilized by city staff, along with other master plans and studies, in advance of the 2013 and 2019 bond programs, Cain said.
However, the city has made no other formal updates to the plan since 2012.
An update to the plan would include meeting with stakeholders, such as New Braunfels Utilities and the school districts, to identify needs, review current plans and documents, provide high-level cost estimates, and assist in prioritizing all the identified projects.
Cain said the first step in updating the plan is to solicit requests for qualifications for a consultant to assist city staff members and “talk about all the needs and how we want to move forward.”
The next step would be to select a bond advisory commission this fall, with meetings expected to begin in January.
The timeline would include the advisory committee completing an updated capital improvement plan and a preliminary list of projects in April.
From April to June 2022, the city would issue requests for qualifications to select a design team.
The Bond Advisory Committee would meet to finalize recommendations for bond projects in fall 2022.
For a potential bond election in May 2023, council members would need to finalize the list of bond projects and vote to call the election in January 2023.
“The reason that we’re starting to think about this now — I can understand how it would seem so soon because we’re still working on the 2019 bond, but as you look back at that schedule this time next year, the majority of those projects, aside from Klein Road and Goodwin, are either going to be complete or under construction,” Cain said.
Another potential date for a bond election is November 2023.
Officials said the city has projected bond financing capacity of about $100 million to $120 million.
About $43 million in outstanding bonds for the 2019 program will likely be issued in 2021 and 2022.
Council members did not formally vote but directed city staff to pursue hiring a consultant to assist with an updated capital improvement plan.
New Braunfels voters approved $86 million of projects on the 2013 bond election ballot and $117 million in improvements on the 2019 bond election ballot.
The cost of the eleven projects on the 2019 bond program is $143 million, with $23 million of that coming from the New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation and roadway impact fees and $3 million already funded through tax notes.
