Business is booming during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a New Braunfels bicycle shop owner.
Seana Rousseau, who has owned the Chain Link Bike Shop on North Castell Avenue for more than eight years, said business has doubled during the pandemic as people are taking up new hobbies and discovering the world of cycling.
“It started when everyone was in quarantine and had to stay at home,” Rousseau said. “The gyms were closed. The rivers were closed. They had no other form of exercise. Kids were home from school, and parents are with them 24/7. They wanted to get out of the house and have something for the kids to do.”
The shop carries and range of bicycles, from entry-level, budget-friendly and commuter bikes to hybrids, mountain and race bikes.
And with fewer cars out on the road, she said, people felt it was safer to ride.
“When nobody was out here, it was a ghost town,” she said. “We still saw people running and biking. It’s pretty cool to see.”
In some cases, people are rediscovering the activity and dusting off old bicycles. She said the volume of people needing repairs for their bikes had increased dramatically during the pandemic.
“We’ve seen a lot of bikes that have been in a barn or garage for 10 years — a lot of kids’ bikes,” she said. Everyone is running out of parts. Tubes are running out. We’re trying to get everything done that we can.”
The shop is about four weeks behind for major repairs and tuneups, she said, but employees are still able to perform tube changes and small repairs as the
bikes come in.
“We’re keeping busy with small things,” she said. “It’s constant. Flat tires are the biggest things were doing. We’re not making people wait a month for a small adjustment.”
She said summer and Christmas are usually the shop’s busiest times.
Catrina Nanez-Leal of New Braunfels was in the shop to pick up a bike she ordered online.
“I have some friends at work that do it,” she said. “One of them loaned me a bike, and I thought it was a cool thing to get into.”
Although Nanez-Leal said she had looked forward to purchasing the bike, she had no immediate plans for a long bike ride.
“I’m going to take it easy, get to know the bike, and take it from there,” she said. “I’m really excited to get it.”
The increased interest in cycling is not a local phenomenon.
A nationally representative survey of more than 1,000 American adults 18-years-old and over, conducted in April by Trek Bicycle Corporation in partnership with research firm Engine Insights, showed that of those who own a bike, 21% of them have been riding more since the COVID-19 pandemic.
The study also showed that nearly two-thirds of respondents feel bike riding helps to relieve stress and anxiety during the pandemic. Nearly a third of those who own a bike turn to bike riding for mental health.
Study findings also revealed that half of Americans plan to ride their bike more after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.
Rousseau said she believes the trend of increased interest in bike riding will continue.
“I’m optimistic that the more people who have gotten into it and maybe not thought about it before are enjoying it and will continue to do so,” she said. Hopefully, they’ll get their kids into it. It will definitely continue, and we’ll stay steady with repairs.”
