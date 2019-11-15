Firefighters were back on scene this morning at Wurstfest, this time battling a much larger fire.
New Braunfels Fire Department received a call at 6:03 a.m. about reports of flames above the Marketplatz.
“Last night around 7:15 p.m., fire received a call about fire in the marketplatz, which ended up being contained to one booth,” said David Ferguson, public information officer for New Braunfels Police Department. “At this time we believe it was a flare up of the same fire.”
Firefighters and fire engines from New Braunfels, Schertz, Cibolo, Canyon Lake and Selma spent about an hour and a half getting the fire under control.
The Marketzplatz received considerable fire, smoke and heat damage and was declared structurally unsound Friday morning.
Wursthalle received heat damage but has been labeled structurally sound, Ferguson said. Due to soot and fire foam runoff, the Comal has been closed for the day. No injuries were reported. The investigation into the cause of the fires is ongoing, Ferguson said.
“Our fire departments are working hard and diligently,” Ferguson said. “It will likely be that crews are tackling the hot spots for the next couple of hours. Some roads around Landa Park have been closed off for this reason.”
Follow the Herald-Zeitung for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.