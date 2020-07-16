Q: Are restaurants required to close if an employee tests positive for COVID-19?
A: The state of Texas does not legally require a restaurant to shut down if an employee has tested positive for COVID-19. Restaurants that have been closing for deep cleaning have been doing so voluntarily.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, restaurants and businesses in most cases do not need to shut down when an employee tests positive for COVID-19 but should follow CDC guidance for cleaning and disinfecting the business.
According to CDC guidelines, the areas used or visited by the ill person should be closed for 24 hours or as long as possible.
Open outside doors and windows as much as possible, ensuring that doing so does not pose a safety risk to children using the facility. Make sure that children are not able to enter the closed off area through any windows or doors. Use ventilating fans to increase air circulation in the area. Once the area has been appropriately disinfected, it can be opened for use. Workers without close contact with the person with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 can return to work immediately after disinfection is completed.
Q: Can mosquitoes spread the virus that causes the coronavirus?
A: At this time, the CDC says they have no data to suggest that mosquitoes or ticks spread this new coronavirus or other similar coronaviruses. The primary way that COVID-19 spreads is from person to person.
Q: Can someone test negative and later test positive on a test for COVID-19?
A: Yes, it is possible, according to the CDC. You might test negative if the sample was collected early in your infection and test positive later during this illness. You could also be exposed to COVID-19 after the test and get infected then.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.