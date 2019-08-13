The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has cancelled the Energy Emergency Alert instituted earlier this afternoon.
ERCOT declared an Energy Emergency Alert Level 1 around 3 p.m., which lasted approximately two hours.
ERCOT urged consumers to reduce their electricity use as much as possible from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. An EEA 1 means ERCOT may have needed to mandate emergency operations and rotating outages, should they have become necessary.
“High temperatures have resulted in record electricity demand over the last few days and may result in a new record today,” said ERCOT President and CEO Bill Magness. “Consumers can help lower energy consumption by taking some simple actions between the hours of 3:00 and 7:00 p.m.”
New Braunfels Utilities stated in the case that ERCOT mandate rotating outages, it will make every effort to keep customers informed as to the length of time they will be in effect and how the situation is progressing.
Updates are published regularly at nbutexas.com and on NBU’s Facebook page.
“Our goal will be to keep our customers updated on what is taking place and why, and restore service as soon as possible,” NBU said in an official statement.
Steps to reduce electricity include turning the thermostat up two to three degrees, setting programmable thermostats to higher temperatures when no one is home, using fans to feel cooler, limiting use of large appliances such as the washer or dryer, using a microwave or slow cooker rather than an over, closing blinds during the afternoon, and scheduling pool pumps to run overnight and to be shut off from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
ERCOT works to balance generation and load on the electricity system in Texas at all times. The combination of higher temperatures, increased demand for electricity and lower generation reserves have put a strain on the grid.
Energy Emergency Alerts are issued by ERCOT during periods of high electric demand and low reserve power.
NBU encourages customers to text “NBU” to #85700 to enroll in the Texting Outage Notification System to receive automated text notifications regarding outages, or call 830-629-8400 during business hours Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
