A cherished Christmas holiday tradition will have to wait until next year.
City officials on Friday announced that Wassailfest, which annually brings together residents, civic organizations and downtown businesses, had been canceled due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus. The event was scheduled for Dec. 3.
Wassailfest has become an annual Christmastime tradition in New Braunfels, which dates back to 1992. Wassailfest started as a Main Street project intended to showcase downtown businesses.
During the event, residents sample varieties of wassail, a German hot apple cider drink, offered by downtown businesses and nonprofits along Main Plaza, San Antonio Street and Seguin Avenue.
The event also features 100,000 Christmas lights in the plaza, with carolers taking positions on stages across the downtown area to sing renditions of traditional holiday songs.
Mayor Rusty Brockman said the decision came after deliberation with city and health officials that due to COVID-19, the event could not be conducted safely.
“We’ve been trying to do a lot of things in our community to stem the tide of COVID-related connection between people,” Brockman said.
“The (Comal County) Fair canceled and Wurstfest canceled — none of those are things that we are dancing in the street about. We certainly understand how disappointing this is because all of us at the city and the city council that are part of the wonderful community as well, enjoy these activities that have become part of the traditions and heritage of New Braunfels.”
Brockman said the decision was not something taken lightly.
“It wasn’t something that came with a quick knee-jerk reaction, but I will have to say that the staff, Fire Chief (Patrick) O’Connell and Dr. (Dorothy) Overman have all been involved in the guidance and the conversations to be able to do the right thing,” he said. “As disappointing as it may be, we just feel like we need to continue whatever we can do, at least through the end of the year, to keep our citizens and community safe. This is an unfortunate and disappointing result of that, but we are committed to taking care of our community.”
Brockman added he remains hopeful that the tradition will return next year. The event is usually is held on the first Thursday of December.
Despite the cancellation, city officials said Main Plaza will still be decorated with thousands of twinkling lights for the holiday season.
Wade Bowen and friends to perform at holiday fundraiser
With Wassailfest canceled, New Braunfels residents may find interest in another event scheduled for the same evening.
Building on the success of their 2019 fundraiser, where $28,000 was raised to support nonprofits affected by the fire at the Wurstfest Marketplatz grounds, the New Braunfels Downtown Association, in partnership with the New Braunfels Jaycees, will hold “Wassail with Wade & Friends,” presented by Shiner Beer on Dec. 3.
Country artist and New Braunfels resident Wade Bowen will headline a holiday-themed concert with special guests at the New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center.
The event will be available to the public via online live stream, with limited table seating available for purchase. The announcement of the on-sale date is forthcoming.
All proceeds will benefit local arts non-profits, including the New Braunfels Art League, The Historic Outdoor Art Museum, Circle Arts Theatre and the Brauntex Theatre.
“This year the arts community has been put under more strain than ever before, and unfortunately, that’s something we’ve experienced first-hand,” Bowen said. “I’m proud of New Braunfels and our community and just grateful to be part of an opportunity to support these important organizations.”
Further event details will be available via the New Braunfels Downtown Association and the New Braunfels Jaycees.
