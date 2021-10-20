New Braunfels city leaders seek public input on projects residents would like included in the city’s next capital improvement plan, the document that guides the city’s priorities on which infrastructure projects to undertake in the coming years.
Used as a planning tool and budget document, the plan outlines the city’s strategy to design and build new facilities and infrastructure to support community services and quality of life.
The plan would include projects centered around infrastructure, such as buildings, roads and other physical assets.
To get public input, the city this week launched an online survey asking residents to provide their feedback on the types of projects they want the city to focus on.
“Although city staff is well-versed in the infrastructure needs of New Braunfels, we rely on residents to let us know where additional issues are,” Assistant City Manager Jordan Matney said. “The input we get from the public on the capital improvement plan helps us form the roadmap that will be used for planning new infrastructure and facility projects, or making improvements to existing infrastructure, in the years ahead. The online public survey is a quick and efficient way for residents to provide that needed feedback, and we would encourage as many residents as possible to take the survey.”
The city’s last capital improvement plan was adopted in 2012. City staffers began work on the creation of a new plan in the summer of 2021.
The survey focuses entirely on infrastructure and facilities but does not include questions about city services, such as fire, police, code enforcement and solid waste collection.
Public input on those types of services will be the focus of a comprehensive citizen survey which will be issued in early 2022. That future survey will seek citizen input on the overall quality of all city services.
The survey is voluntary and anonymous. Residents can visit www.nbtexas.org/survey to learn more and take the survey, which will remain open for input through Nov. 15.
