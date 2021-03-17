Comal County added another COVID death to its data on Wednesday morning, a Spring Branch man in his 60s who officials say died in a San Antonio hospital in early February.
The man's death, which took place on Feb. 8, marks the 303rd reported by the county since the pandemic arrived locally last March.
The county's active COVID case count barely moved on Wednesday with 15 new cases added as well as 11 recoveries. Of the new cases, nine are confirmed and six are probable. The county now has 265 active cases of the virus with 41 of those patients still hospitalized.
The hospitalized number has remained in the 40s since the start of the month, even as regional and local hospital use has dwindled.
On Wednesday, Comal County hospitals reported caring for six virus patients, with four of those in intensive care and three on ventilators. The regional hospitalization rate wasn't available, but on Tuesday it had slipped below 5% for the first time since last year.
The seven day positivity rate for the county stood at 3.82% for the more widely-used antigen test and 31.76% for the molecular test on Wednesday. Health officials have said the quick speed and lower expense of the antigen test has shifted most of the testing to that platform, leaving the molecular test more prone to swings as a result of smaller sample size.
Vaccinations
The Comal County COVID-19 Vaccine Standby List remains open for people interested in getting vaccinated against the virus and is now accepting sign ups from people who are 50 and older or those 18 and older who have underlying health conditions. The county has only been offering the Moderna vaccine which requires two shots.
Registrations are accepted at www.co.comal.tx.us or over the phone at 830-620-5575. Health officials are urging people to only use the phone if they don't have internet access or need assistance because phone resources are limited.
Lines were flowing smoothly through the New Braunfels Civic Center on Wednesday as the county's health department conducted another mass vaccination event in conjunction with the city of New Braunfels.
Officials are also urging people to seek out additional options, including vaccinations offered by pharmacies, stores and hospitals. H-E-B, Walmart, Sam's Club, CVS, Walgreens and Christus all are doing vaccinations as well, and have information available online and by phone.
