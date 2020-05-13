On Wednesday, Barron Casteel joked about the 13 days and two hours he had left in his six-year tenure as New Braunfels mayor, a role Rusty Brockman will assume May 26.
Representing the city’s past and future, both sat together in the center of the dais in City Council Chambers while addressing ongoing COVID-19 recovery efforts during a 1½-hour live Facebook session before local print and electronic media representatives.
“This is to allow you see a little about what we’re going to be doing in the months ahead, and we’re fortunate that our incoming mayor is formerly the Chamber’s vice president for economic development,” Casteel said.
Brockman cited his 17 years in that position, saying it gave him the opportunity to prep him for his next job.
“It gave me a chance to work with (Casteel) in his final years as mayor and in those 17 years we worked well with the city staff,” he said. “That’s pretty important to me; as your incoming mayor, I’ll have a chance to continue that relationship so that we can build on our past.”
Joining the mayors were City Manager Robert Camareno, Fire Chief Patrick O’Connell, Assistant City Manager Jordan Matney and City Economic and Community Development Director Jeff Jewell, who reviewed response measures and discussed future steps to speed the recovery from the event that halted the city economy in recent months.
“We surveyed only 91 businesses, but we can say almost certainly that every business was impacted by this,” Jewell said. Matney said the city is working on programs that will help businesses and citizens through the recovery.
“If you’re a business owner or a representative with questions, please reach out to us directly, either through our website or through our hotline or by calling Jeff or me directly,” she said.
Seventy-eight percent of businesses surveyed indicated a need for financial help. Brockman said the help won’t be like a federal bailout but come in smaller packages that help get them back on their feet.
“We’re working hard to be prepared for you … by offering not a handout, but a hand up,” he said.
Last month, the city received a $243,142 block grant through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development that will help non-profits and other agencies supporting economically impacted families through the pandemic. A public hearing on grant disbursement will be held during the May 26 City Council meeting.
On Monday, council reduced annual sidewalk and outdoor café use and licensing fees paid by downtown venues to $20, and approved $2,000 grants to help them establish e-commerce portals. Staffers said similar programs will appear on council agendas the next several months.
Gov. Greg Abbott’s latest executive orders reopened restaurants, hair and nail salons, parks, beaches and bodies of water under limited capacity and social distancing. Das Rec, the city’s recreation center will open on Monday, and Camareno said the city will release plans governing its reopening Thursday or Friday.
“We don’t know when (the governor’s newest orders) will come but we’ll be ready,” Casteel said. “There will not be any pause for consideration – we will get people the answers they want as soon as we get a copy of the orders to we can get that information out to the community.”
For more, visit links at the city website, www.nbtexas.org.
