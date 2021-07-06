Comal County’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 327 on Tuesday as health officials confirmed the death of a New Braunfels man in his 50s on June 26.
County health officials also added 26 cases since its Friday report as well as nine recoveries, bringing the total number of cases to 249, an increase of 16.
Fifteen of the new cases are confirmed, while 11 are probable.
Of the active cases, five people are hospitalized, unchanged from Friday.
Comal County hospitals reported caring for 17 COVID-19 patients, with four are in intensive care and two on ventilators. That’s an increase of two patients from Friday.
Officials have said that number could include both county and non-county residents hospitalized.
The county has recorded 11,409 cases since the pandemic began in the area in March 2020.
The percentage of regional hospital beds being used by COVID-19 patients remained low on Tuesday at 2.74%. Comal County’s seven-day molecular positivity rate stood at 4.75% on Tuesday and the antigen rate was at 6.09%.
Comal County continues to run ahead of the statewide percentages, with 59.36% of those over the age of 12 having had at least one dose and 52.08% fully vaccinated, as of Tuesday. The statewide rates are 58.1% and 50.05%, respectively.
Neighboring Guadalupe County, which includes a portion of the city of New Braunfels, was at 52.31% with one dose and 46.28% fully vaccinated, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The Comal County Public Health Department is now administering the Moderna vaccine for those 18 and older as well as the Pfizer vaccine for anyone 12 and older.
Those interested in receiving a vaccine can call 830-221-1150 to schedule an appointment.
