Comal County health officials added the February death of a Canyon Lake woman in her 80s to its COVID data on Tuesday morning as well as 32 new cases and 30 recoveries.

Officials say the woman died in a San Antonio hospital on Feb. 26, and pushes the county's COVID-19 death toll to 305.

Of the new cases, 21 are confirmed and 11 probable. The county's active case count is now 183 with five of those hospitalized with the virus.

Comal County hospitals on Tuesday reported caring for 13 COVID-19 patients with four in intensive care and two on ventilators. That's an increase of three patients from Monday with one more in ICU and one less on a ventilator. Hospitals are caring for a mix of local patients and those from outside the area.

Hospital use for COVID-19 patients in the 22-county region which includes both Comal and Guadalupe counties stood at 4.13% on Tuesday, up slightly from Monday's 4.03%.

The county's seven-day positivity rate was up slightly on both tests. On the more widespread antigen test it was 3.72% — up from Monday's 2.94%. On the molecular test it was 22.07% — up from Monday's 20.15%. Health officials have said so few people are taking the molecular test that the percentage is prone to swings because of the small sample size.

The county's COVID-19 Vaccination Standby List is open and registering residents who meet the criteria. Registration is available through the county website, www.co.comal.tx.us; those without computer access or need assistance can call 830-620-5575.

Those available for vaccination now include front-line health workers, teachers and child care workers, people 50 and older, and those 18 and older who have an underlying medical condition.

County health officials have urged people to look at other vaccination options, including those offered by pharmacies, hospitals and stores. H-E-B, Walmart, Sam's Club, CVS, Walgreens and Christus are all offering vaccination opportunities, with details available online or by calling the location.