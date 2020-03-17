Not to be forgotten in the midst of the COVID-19 panic are the financially vulnerable — those who are now even more dependent on area food banks to feed their families.
San Antonio Food Bank oversees regional operations in a 16-county area, including the New Braunfels Food Bank at 1620 S. Seguin Ave., which continues to be a lifeline for local residents during the crisis.
The SAFB says coronavirus has brought a new season of need for many, which is why it is ramping up additional services to meet additional needs. Local and regional operations need extra volunteers, food and supplies to help seniors who rely on monthly food boxes and parents laid off from work or feeding kids on extended breaks from area schools.
“We’ve seen an increase in people coming in, especially today,” Monica Borrego, executive director of the NB Food Bank, said Monday. “Donations of products are essential right now, and those wanting to make monetary donations can do so online at nbfoodbank.org.
“We’ve seen regular traffic increase — about 30 extra families came in today and we anticipate the number will keep on growing.”
Last week, the SAFB launched a month-long coronavirus preparedness and prevention campaign, designed to reach as many as 300,000 low-income households in its service territory with a 14-day
supply of food and coronavirus preparedness kits.
It is urging donations of staple non-perishable items like rice, beans, pasta, soups, canned meats, canned vegetables and fruits, along with diapers and pet food. Also needed are items for preparedness kits, such as hand sanitizer and cleaning disinfectants.
“Our low-income families, particularly our seniors on fixed incomes, don’t have the luxury of stocking up in case of a virus outbreak, and they certainly don’t have the ability to weather a two-week quarantine or leave-without-pay if their place of employment sees a slowdown in business,” said Eric Cooper, San Antonio Food Bank president and CEO.
“When your pantry is empty and your bank account is near zero, it’s impossible to plan for something like a regional outbreak,” Cooper added. “Fear can motivate all of us to take action in a time like this, but not all of us can afford the resources to prepare and prevent. We need to get ahead of the challenge and get our families secure and ready.”
The NBFB has launched a drive-thru, grab-n-go service that minimizes person-to-person contact, similar to mobile distributions of food boxes by dozens of non-profit groups and faith-based organizations throughout Comal and Guadalupe counties.
“We are encouraging mobile and outside distributions right now, just to help keep people safe,” Borrego said. “We’re shifting from the indoor shopping to doing a curbside drive-up service, where people will be greeted on the outside of the building where they can be loaded up with food instead of coming inside the facility.”
Food bank service navigators can assist families who call 210-431-8326 for food and other assistance or request help online. The organization has also reached out to school districts to determine ways to fill service gaps and assist individuals who have lost work hours due to business cutbacks.
Cooper said the food bank needs food, donations, volunteers and advocates. The food bank is adding 15 million pounds of food to its distribution network, equating to $1.5 million dollars. Each $1 buys 10 pounds of food; $10 buys 100 pounds and $100 will purchase 1,000 pounds.
“During the crisis, we’ve seen a shortfall in volunteers and we need their help,” he said. “But we’re really excited about the additional help that has come in (Monday) from USAA and H-E-B. Some of the challenges is the amount of dollars we’re going to need — $1.5 million worth of food but we’re about halfway there with that support.”
As more funds and food become available, more volunteers will be needed to help prepare the extra volume. Those interested can sign up online, Borrego said, adding the food bank has taken steps to ensure the safety of all volunteers.
“We’re welcoming those who are healthy and feeling well, and who haven’t recently been overseas or on a plane,” she said. “For health and safety reasons, we’re taking people’s temperatures at the door, but we need all who are able to help assemble food boxes.”
New Braunfels Food Bank is keeping its usual operating hours — from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday; and 9 a.m.to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
“We’re seeing more and more deliveries of product come in from local businesses, and we welcome their help,” Borrego said. “But along with that, we anticipate there will be a higher need as well.”
For more, visit the food bank websites, nbfoodbank.org and safoodbank.org.
