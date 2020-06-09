Comal County health officials urged people to avoid large groups and wear face coverings on Tuesday as the county’s number of COVID-19 cases jumped by 13, with another 13 cases that officials consider probable.
“As people increase their contact with each other, we are seeing the spread of COVID-19 increase,” Cheryl Fraser, Comal County director of public health said. “It’s more important than ever for everyone in our community to protect themselves, their loved ones and their neighbors by avoiding large groups, wearing face coverings, and washing hands or using hand sanitizer frequently.”
The probable cases are those who have tested positive with quick-result test without receiving a positive result from a more accurate test which takes longer to process. The county added the category in keeping with guidelines from the Texas Department of State Health Services. It has also been added to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard, available at www.comalcountytx.com/covid19.
“For all intents and purposes, a probable case is treated the same as a confirmed positive case,” Fraser said. “They have reported COVID-19 symptoms, and they either have a positive test result or close contact with a confirmed positive case.”
The new cases put the county's total confirmed cases at 134. Whether a case is probable or confirmed, the instructions for the patient are identical, officials said, and the Office of Public Health alerts first responders to take extra precautions if responding to their address. Epidemiological investigations also treat confirmed and probable cases identically.
The 26 new probable and confirmed cases are all home-isolated and break down with:
19 (10 confirmed, 9 probable) from the New Braunfels area, ranging in age from under 18 to their 80s;
3 (1 confirmed, 2 probable) from eastern Comal County, two in their 20s and one in their 40s;
2 (1 confirmed, 1 probable) from the Spring Branch area, in their 30s and 60s;
1 confirmed from Bulverde in their 40s; and
1 probable from the south side of Canyon Lake in their 70s.
The county also confirmed 12 recoveries from COVID-19, for a total of 109. With seven deaths, the county now has 31 active confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, two of them hospitalized.
As of Tuesday morning, the Comal County Office of Public Health has received reports of 3,885 tests conducted, 134 confirmed cases and 13 probable cases
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
