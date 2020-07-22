With COVID-19 restrictions and mandatory shutdowns in place during the second quarter of the year, home sales in the San Antonio-New Braunfels area declined, while median home prices increased, according to the state’s quarterly housing report released by Texas Realtors on Wednesday.
Compared to the second quarter of last year, San Antonio-New Braunfels area home sales decreased by 4.6% to 9,743 single-family home sales, while the median price increased by 4.3% to $245,000.
Melanie Esqueda, a realtor with Anders Pierce Realty in New Braunfels, compared the second quarter to a roller coaster ride, with a quiet April but busy May and June.
“In April, we were reeling from the beginning of COVID,” Esqueda said. “We were experiencing a lot of people that got scared and were unsure. Maybe they had jobs they were going to lose. I had two deals that were canceled the week that everything started. April was slow because we were paying attention to what was going on around us. We were not trying to push people into purchasing homes because nobody knew what was going to happen then.”
In May, Esqueda said she experienced “one of the biggest surges of real estate I’ve had in my life.”
“That’s when the governor started lifting restrictions and people starting getting out of their houses,” she said. “It was a very big difference from April. In June it was the same thing. In my office, almost everybody is experiencing record sales for the second quarter.”
Price-class distribution showed that 41.2% of homes sold across the San Antonio-New Braunfels area were in the $200,000 to $299,000 price range. That was the highest share of sales among all price-class distributions.
Active listings were down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Homes spent an average of 99 days on the market, eight days more than the second quarter of last year.
Housing inventory in the area declined by one month to 2.8 months of inventory.
“There’s always a spring buying season,” Esqueda said.
“What I think happened is that it got delayed a little bit. There was pent up demand. I’m busy from when I wake up in the morning until when I go to bed every day.”
Home sales statewide declined in the second quarter of 2020, while the median price increased.
Cindi Bulla, chairman of Texas Realtors, said in a statement that the state’s housing market held its own even though Texans entered the second quarter in the jaws of COVID-19.
“The second quarter of 2020 fared amazingly well by comparison to the same period of 2019, which was arguably one of our best years ever,” Bulla said. “Gov. Greg Abbott’s early declaration of real estate as an essential service allowed Texas Realtors to transition to virtual platforms and carefully choreographed safety protocols for the few necessary in-person contacts, virtually eliminating disruption to the real estate sector.”
Statewide, home sales declined 9.9%, with 91,970 homes sold in the second quarter. The median price increased by 2.9% to $252,000.
Of all the homes sold in Texas within the second quarter, 34.6% were priced from $200,000 to $299,999, the highest share of sales among all price-class distributions.
Jim Gaines, chief economist with the Real Estate Center at Texas A&M University, said that with COVID-19 and the mandatory shutdown, the Texas housing market performed as expected in the second quarter.
“We have a tighter market compared to last year, causing prices to remain high,” Gaines said. “However, in June, we saw demand pick up with buyers becoming more active and taking advantage of the low-interest rates. The housing market is one of the few segments of the economy that has held strong. Barring another shutdown, we anticipate it to perform reasonably well in (the third quarter).”
Active listings statewide declined 22% in the second quarter to 88,337 listings. Texas homes spent an average of 57 days on the market during the same time frame, five days more than the second quarter of 2019.
Housing inventory in Texas declined 0.9 months to three months of inventory. According to the Real Estate Center at Texas A&M University, a market balanced between supply and demand has between 6.0 and 6.5 months of inventory.
“It’s important to note that closed sales are off by only 10% compared to the second quarter of 2019,” Bulla said. “Pent up demand still resulted in rising prices, though at a slower pace. There is every reason for optimism as we move into (the third quarter). However, our biggest problem remains the availability of affordable inventory.”
