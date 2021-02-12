The state’s electric grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, expects record electric usage resulting from extremely cold temperatures that have reached much of the region and will continue this weekend into the new week.
Based on the current load forecast, and if temperatures continue to fall, ERCOT officials said the state’s electric grid could set a new all-time winter peak demand record Monday morning.
The current winter peak demand record is 65,915 megawatts set between 7 and 8 a.m. on Jan. 17, 2018.
“This statewide weather system is expected to bring Texas the coldest weather we’ve experienced in decades,” said ERCOT President and CEO Bill Magness in a statement. “With temperatures rapidly declining, we are already seeing high electric use and anticipating record-breaking demand in the ERCOT region.”
ERCOT manages the flow of electric power to more than 26 million Texas customers, representing about 90 percent of the state’s electric load.
ERCOT schedules power on an electric grid that connects more than 46,500 miles of transmission lines and more than 680 generation units.
“While people often associate the dog days of summer with high electricity consumption, plummeting temperatures predicted for the next few days will place significant demand on the ERCOT grid,” said Public Utility Commission of Texas Chairman DeAnn Walker. “The electric system response under stress will, as always, require significant coordination between the Commission, ERCOT, and all entities responsible for providing safe and reliable power.”
Consumers can monitor grid conditions in real-time by following ERCOT on Twitter @ERCOT_ISO and by downloading the ERCOT mobile app available on Google Play and in the Apple Store.
Earlier this week, ERCOT issued an Operating Condition Notice for extreme cold weather expected in the region through Tuesday.
ERCOT also issued a watch on Thursday for extreme cold weather, the third level of communication issued by the ERCOT control room to anticipate potential tight grid conditions.
ERCOT officials have asked generators to take necessary steps to prepare their facilities for the expected cold weather, which includes reviewing fuel supplies and planned outages and implementing winter weatherization procedures.
New Braunfels Utilities has declared Monday and Tuesday as “Energy Action Days.”
The utility asks customers to voluntarily reduce overall energy use where possible, especially from 6-10 a.m. and from 5-9 p.m. when demand is at its peak.
Some energy-savings tips that can help manage energy usage include setting the thermostat between 68 and 70 degrees; keeping doors and windows closed to minimize warm air from escaping the home; wearing warm, comfortable clothing to help stay warm indoors instead of adjusting the thermostat and running ceiling fans in reverse to help bring down warm air near the ceiling.
NBU also asks customers to allow faucets to drip to avoid potential problems from freezing pipes.
NBU officials said earlier this week that the utility continuously monitors weather conditions, and crews are prepared to respond to all power outage reports.
Residents can find more winter energy-saving tips at nbutexas.com/energy-action-days and safety tips at nbutexas.com/witner-freeze-tips.
