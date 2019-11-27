Through Buy a Tree, Change a Life, a simple Christmas tree can become a giving tree that keeps on providing joy long after the holiday season ends.
In its eighth year nationally and fourth year locally, Buy a Tree, Change a Life will open its tent flaps at Real Life Community Church, 1615 FM 1044 on Thanksgiving Day for New Braunfelsers hoping to purchase a live tree while also giving to a good cause.
The Fraser Firs brought in fresh from North Carolina will range from 4 feet tall to 12 feet tall, between the prices of $45 and $200, with 100% of the profits going to support children globally and locally.
About 85% of the proceeds go abroad while 15% stays local, said Kelly Moreland, one of the 2019 Buy a Tree, Change a Life site directors.
Over the past three years, the Real Life Community Church lot has given away about $55,000 in total, Moreland said.
“Last year we raised $20,000 and we’re hoping to raise even more this year,” Moreland said. “Globally, our site supports an orphanage in Israel, and locally we use the funds for our annual backpack giveaway here in town.”
The Pack-the-Pack event takes place each August, and gives out free stuffed backpacks filled with school supplies to the community. The church has given away more than 1,350 backpacks since the project began.
This year, the church will be partnering with Christkindlmarkt for the first time also, Moreland said.
“The German Christmas Festival will be on Dec. 6 and 7,” Moreland said. “We are excited to have the opportunity to join them in celebrating our city’s heritage, while selling trees out there in addition to our regular
tent site.”
Buy a Tree, Change a Life is a project of ForHope.us, a nonprofit organization that raises money for children around the world. Buy a Tree, Change a Life led to the start of ForHope.us in 2012 after a family in Florida needed to raise $25,000 to adopt a child from Ethiopia.
The church they attended decided to sell Christmas trees to raise the money. Four-hundred-fifty Christmas Trees were sold, and $25,000 was raised. Due to the success of Buy a Tree, Change a Life, ForHope.us was founded.
Moreland said she became involved in Buy a Tree, Change a Life when it first came to Real Life Community Church four years ago.
“Real Life Community Church began partnering with Buy a Tree as a host site (four) years ago, and when I learned about the mission behind the organization, I couldn’t wait to jump on board,” Moreland said.
The site at Real Life Community Church sells 300 trees on a first-come, first-served basis, and closes only once it’s sold out of trees. Trees usually sell out at the site within two weeks, Moreland said.
People interested in participating in Buy a Tree, Change a Life may get involved in a number of ways, Moreland said.
“We invite everyone to come to the tree lot to purchase their live tree from us,” Moreland said. “We also have people who don’t have a need for a live tree but they want to participate in the mission behind Buy a Tree, so many come out and either make a donation or they purchase a tree to be given away to a family in need.”
Moreland said there would also be a free outdoor movie night and a wreath making night during which the community is welcome to make donations. Dates will be announced on at www.facebook.com/batcalnb.
“It’s our annual Polar Express movie night and it’s free to the community. We give away hot chocolate and popcorn and invite everyone to just come out and bundle up and watch Polar Express outside,” Moreland said.
Moreland said her favorite part of Buy a Tree, Change a Life is getting to connect with members of our community.
“It’s become a tradition for many families and we just love seeing that. Our community has truly connected with the mission behind Buy a Tree, Change a Life,” Moreland said.
Hours for the tree lot are from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.