Comal County
These Comal County early polling locations will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13-Friday, Oct. 16; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17; 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18 and Sunday, Oct. 25; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 24; and Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30:
• Comal County Elections Center, 396 N. Seguin Ave., New Braunfels
• Mammen Family Public Library, 131 Bulverde Crossing, Bulverde
• Comal County Goodwin Annex, 1297 Church Hill Dr., New Braunfels
• CRRC of Canyon Lake, 1917 Farm-to-Market Road 2673, Sattler
• Comal County Bulverde Annex, 30470 Cougar Bend, Bulverde
• St. Francis by the Lake Episcopal Church, Large Room, 121 Spring Mountain Drive, Canyon Lake
• Garden Ridge Community Center, 9500 Municipal Parkway, (closes at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14 and Wednesday, Oct. 28)
Guadalupe County
These Guadalupe County early polling sites will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13-Friday, Oct. 16; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17; 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18 and Sunday, Oct. 25; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 24; and Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30:
• Seguin Elections Office, 215 S. Milam St., Seguin
• Cibolo Fire Station No. 2, 3864 Cibolo Valley Dr., Cibolo
• Central Texas Technology Center, Room 118, 2189 FM 758, New Braunfels
• Grace Church, 3240 Farm-to-Market Road 725, New Braunfels
• New Berlin City Hall, 9180 FM 775, New Berlin
• Schertz Elections Office Annex, 1101 Elbel Road, Schertz
• Former Schertz Elections Office, 1101 Elbel Road, Schertz
• Seguin ISD administration Building, 1221 E. Kingsbury St., Seguin
• Selma City Hall, 9375 Corporate Drive, Selma
Early voting ends Oct. 30. For election information, including sample ballots, precinct maps and polling locations for early voting and election days, visit www.votecomal.com and www.co.guadalupe.tx.us/elections.
