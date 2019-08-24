A Saturday night fire claimed the home of a local family.
Fire crews received the call of a structure fire at 8:15 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Meadow Crest and found a mobile home fully on fire.
With low water resources in the area, the Lake Dunlap Fire Department requested mutual aid from other fire departments such as McQueeney, Marion, New Braunfels and Schertz, many of those provided tankers. Schertz EMS provided medical support.
“All the occupants of the home were evacuated at the time of the time of the fire department's arrival,” said Patrick Pinder, Guadalupe County Fire Marshal and Emergency Management Coordinator.
Officials said it appeared the fire started in the master bedroom, and the flames destroyed the home.
The fire is still under investigation but Pinder said at this time it does not appear suspicious.
The Red Cross has been called to assist the homeowners.
