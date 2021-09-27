Residents get a final say on the city’s proposed budget, tax rate and plan of municipal services during a public hearing scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday.
In addition to the public hearing on the proposed budget and tax rate, New Braunfels City Council members are expected to consider the second and final reading of the ordinance adopting the proposals.
City Manager Robert Camareno last month introduced a balanced $322.87 million budget proposal for fiscal year 2021-22 and a slight property tax rate reduction to help support it.
The proposed budget includes compensation increases for employees for implementation in January and new positions in several departments to address increased demand for services.
General fund employee expenditures represent nearly 75% of total expenditures.
All city funds will total $322,870,698, combining $271,071,406 in budgeted expenditures with $51,799,292 in year-ending fund balance. That’s an increase of about $40.8 million from the current adopted budget, driven by multiple factors, such as one-time funding to support various equipment and technology initiatives in the general fund of about $11.3 million as well as the allocation in the grant fund of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act allocation of $10.9 million.
The budget will also include funding to continue 2019 bond projects and begin preliminary design of potential 2023 bond projects, as well as include funding for resources and staffing to support capital projects that are underway, such as the Westside Library, Police Headquarters and Fire Station No. 7.
The city’s fund balance policy requires that the general fund maintain a fund balance of at least 25% or three months of operating costs. The overall proposed budget would maintain a 30% fund balance.
The budget was calculated with a 2021 proposed combined property tax rate of 47.5376 cents per $100 assessed property valuation, a reduction of about 0.8 cents from the current tax rate of 48.32 cents.
The proposed rate is higher than the 2021 no-new-revenue tax rate, previously known as the effective tax rate, which is 44.9967 cents. The voter approval tax rate is 47.5376 cents.
The proposed rate for operations and maintenance, the city’s primary operating fund, is 24.7376 cents, entirely driven by the reduced voter approval threshold from 8% to 3.5%.
Senate Bill 2, passed by state lawmakers in 2019, prevents public entities from raising tax rates by more than 3.5% annually without voter approval.
The proposed interest and sinking rate, used for debt service, remains the same at 22.80 cents.
This budget will raise more total property taxes than last year’s budget by $2,709,337 or 6.4%, and of that amount, $1,339,530 is tax revenue to be raised from new property added to the tax roll this year.
A copy of the proposed budget and plan of municipal services is on file in the City Secretary’s Office for public inspection between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at city hall and at the reception desk at the New Braunfels Municipal building.
A copy is also on reserve at the New Braunfels Public Library, 700 East Common St., during regular library hours.
A copy is also available on the city website at www.nbtexas.org.
The new fiscal year begins Oct. 1.
The meeting will also include time for residents to address the council on issues and items of concern not on this agenda.
Also on the council’s schedule is a special meeting at 4 p.m. that is expected to include a presentation and possible direction to staff regarding the development of the city’s capital improvement plan and the composition of the 2023 Bond Advisory Committee.
Complete agendas for Monday’s meetings are available online by visiting www.nbtexas.org.
Monday’s council sessions will take place in the council chambers at New Braunfels City Hall, 550 Landa St.
The meetings will be televised live on Spectrum government access channel 21, AT&T access channel 99, and live-streamed at the city website, www.nbtexas.org.
