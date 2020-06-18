City officials on Thursday suspended Camp Minnehaha activities and shuttered camp facilities after two camp counselors tested positive for COVID-19.
The first employee was last at work at the Landa Recreation Center on Tuesday, and the second employee was last at work at the Landa Haus on Monday. Both are quarantined at home.
New Braunfels Parks Department staff members were tasked with contacting the parents and guardians of all campers to inform them of the situation.
The Landa Recreation Center and the Landa Haus, which were both utilized for summer camp activities, have been closed. City staff will immediately begin the process of cleaning and sanitizing those facilities.
“Our primary concern is protecting the health and safety of our staff and the children that we are trusted to care for,” Camareno said. “We understand that closing the camps places a burden on some families, but we believe this is the best course of action for the safety of everyone.”
Officials said a decision on when the Landa Recreation Center and the Landa Haus can reopen, and when Camp Minnehaha can resume, would come with guidance from local health authorities and include the testing of all counselors before their return to work.
Businesses in New Braunfels and Comal County continue to respond to positive coronavirus cases among their employees.
Businesses have been utilizing social media and online platforms to inform customers of confirmed cases and resulting closures.
Four H-E-B partners at area stores have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week, the grocery store chain said on its website.
An employee at the Bulverde H‑E‑B plus! location at 20725 Highway 46 in Spring Branch who tested positive was last in the store on June 12.
A partner at the New Braunfels H‑E‑B at Walnut location at 651 S. Walnut Ave. was confirmed positive and last in that store on Sunday.
An H‑E‑B plus! employee at the location at 2965 IH 35 North in New Braunfels who tested positive was last in the store on Sunday.
An employee at the Schertz H‑E‑B plus! location at 17460 IH 35 North in Schertz was last in the store on Sunday.
Downtown Social temporarily closed to clean and sanitize on June 10 after a part-time server tested positive for the virus. The entertainment venue on West San Antonio Street was back in business the following day.
Two employees at On the Grind Coffee's Seguin Avenue location tested positive for COVID-19. All of its locations were closed for cleaning and sanitizing on Thursday and have reopened.
An employee at The Oyster Bar recently tested positive for the virus. A Facebook said the restaurant would attempt a reopening on Monday with a streamlined menu.
Clear Springs Restaurant announced on June 12 that it would temporarily close after an employee tested positive. The restaurant has since reopened.
Muck & Fuss reopened its doors on Thursday after its temporary closure. A Facebook posting said the restaurant had completed a professional deep cleaning and sanitization of the building and patio area.
