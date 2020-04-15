Progress continues on Texas Department of Transportation projects in New Braunfels and Comal County despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
TxDOT said traffic counts statewide have declined due to the crisis, including 43% in its San Antonio district alone, since stay home orders restricting social distancing went into effect in some urban areas as early as March 8.
That’s reduced congestion on Interstate 35 into New Braunfels, where TxDOT has three major ongoing projects and repairs of Farm-to-Market roads throughout Comal County.
“TxDOT is committed to serving the people of Texas and meeting the state’s transportation needs,” Hernan Rozemberg, the agency’s San Antonio district public information officer, said on April 3. “We are working closely with our contractors as well and at this time no ongoing project work has been halted.
“We also have implemented higher standard safety protocols for our construction and maintenance crews. We are continuing to monitor the situation closely and we are in constant contact with state health and emergency management officials to follow any guidance issued.”
However, pandemic economics could threaten the $4.5 billion expansion of Interstate 35 between San Antonio and Austin. The $1.5 billion project to add six lanes — three elevated, two general-purpose lanes and one high-occupancy lane — in each direction from Loop 410 north to FM 3009 was to begin in 2021.
San Antonio Street bridge
Capital Excavation Company is managing TxDOT’s $4.52 million renovation of the bridge spanning the Comal River, which closed to vehicle and passenger traffic Sept. 3.
Greg Malatek, city of New Braunfels public works director, said TxDOT is on track to open areas underneath the bridge within six weeks and projects total completion over the summer.
“The bridge is still scheduled to open to river traffic by Memorial Day weekend and still anticipating opening the bridge to vehicular traffic by mid- to late summer,” Malatek said.
Loop 337
Loop 337’s $45 million expansion into a four-lane divided highway, including pedestrian access, bridges and signals in a six-mile stretch between Interstate 35 and Hillcrest Drive, began in November 2017 and projected to be completed by late 2021.
In March, crews closed northbound access to the loop from Landa Street to remove the existing traffic island, expand the roadway and install sidewalks. That phase of the project should be completed by the end of April.
FM 306/Creekside
The first stage of the $64 million project to expand Interstate 35 between New Braunfels and San Marcos began in October, when crews reconfigured the northbound exit ramp to Farm-to-Market Road 306 and reversed the northbound entrance ramp north of the Business 35/South Kowald Lane intersection before Christmas.
The ramp reversals were required prior to conversion of the I-35/FM 306 intersection into a partial Displaced Left Turn (DLT) configuration similar to the State Highway 80/I-35 junction in San Marcos. Construction will be one of final stages of the local expansion.
Conrads/Kohlenberg
The second stage is the Conrads Lane/Kohlenberg Road project, encompassing six miles of I-35 main lanes and frontage roads from FM 306 north into Hays County.
Both current two-way frontage roads will be converted and widened into three lanes carrying one-way traffic; reverse, relocate and extend the current entrance and exit ramps; then construct a separate new turnaround interchange between Conrads/Kohlenberg and Watson Lane East.
The exit’s current overpass and loop ramps will be replaced with a new overpass carrying vehicles on I-35 main lanes. Traffic underneath will be controlled through signalized intersections and turnaround lanes offering shorter access onto the interstate.
Other TxDOT area projects
Maintenance and spot repairs continue on sections of FM 1863 and FM 2673. Spot repairs along FM 1863, requiring alternating lane closures from U.S. 281 will be completed to FM 3009 by May 1, and into New Braunfels city limits before the end of the year.
Improvements on FM 2673, requiring alternating lane closures between RM 2722 and FM 306, are projected to be completed July 31. The intersection of FM 311 and SH 46 is undergoing primary improvements ahead of its reconfiguration. It was projected to close two of three existing lanes April 10 through April 24.
