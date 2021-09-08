Comal County’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 387 on Wednesday, as officials reported the deaths of an additional five residents, while the number of people in local hospitals increased slightly, with most of those patients unvaccinated.
Officials confirmed the deaths of a New Braunfels woman in her 60s on Aug. 27 at a San Antonio hospital, a New Braunfels woman in her 80s on Aug. 23 in a San Antonio hospital, a New Braunfels man in his 70s on Aug. 23 in a local hospital, a New Braunfels woman in her 40s on Aug. 30 in a local hospital and a Bulverde man in his 70s on Aug. 23 at home.
As of Tuesday, 57,238 people who tested positive for the virus have died in Texas since the pandemic arrived in the state in March 2020.
The Texas Department of State Health Services counts deaths based on death certificates that list COVID-19 as the cause of death, which excludes deaths of people with COVID-19 who died of another cause.
Recoveries outpaced new cases to bring the number of active cases in Comal County to 1,166 on Wednesday, down 173 from the previous day and 274 from a week ago.
County health officials reported 163 new cases and 331 recoveries. Of the new cases, 76 are confirmed and 87 are probable.
Sixty-three of the new cases, including an infant under 12 months of age, are people under 20, 18 are in their 20s, 42 are in their 30s and 40s, 30 are in their 50s and 60s and 10 are older than 70.
On Tuesday, state officials reported 5,964 new confirmed cases and 1,139 new probable cases, a decrease of 1,560 cases compared with the seven-day average a week ago.
Of Comal County’s active cases, 21 residents were hospitalized with the virus Wednesday, down one from the previous day and eight from a week ago.
Of those hospitalized, one is in their 30s, three in their 40s, six in their 50s, six in their 60s, three in their 70s and two older than 80.
Local hospitals reported caring for 74 patients on Wednesday, up four from the previous day and down 13 from a week ago, with 21 of those patients in intensive care and 17 on ventilators. About 94% of those patients are unvaccinated, according to county officials.
Local hospitals have cared for a mix of county residents and those from outside the area since the pandemic began, and some local patients have been treated in outside hospitals.
As of Monday, 13,499 Texans were hospitalized for the virus, a decrease of 379 patients a week ago.
The percentage of hospital beds being used by COVID patients across the 22-county region that includes Comal and Guadalupe counties remained steady at 18.71% on Wednesday. The rate was 19.36% a week ago.
State health officials reported 681 available staffed hospital beds in the region, including 72 available staffed ICU beds. The region’s hospital capacity is 6,730 beds.
As of Monday, state health officials reported 7,731 available staffed hospital beds, including 334 available staffed ICU beds statewide. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 21.4% of total hospital beds.
The county’s seven-day positivity molecular rate on Wednesday was 11.16%. The antigen rate was 8.47%.
DSHS figures indicated that 68.79% of Comal County residents over the age of 12 had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 59.18% are fully vaccinated as of Wednesday. The statewide rates stand at 69.29% and 58.15%, respectively.
The vaccination rates in Guadalupe County, which includes a portion of the city of New Braunfels, stood at 61.95% with one dose and 53.62% fully vaccinated.
The Comal County Public Health Department continues to offer vaccination appointments for those over the age of 12, including a third dose for anyone who is moderately to severely immunocompromised.
Those who received second doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines at least four weeks ago are eligible for third doses of their meet one or more of the following criteria:
- Have received active cancer treatments for tumors or cancers of the blood
- Received organ transplants and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system
- Received stem cell transplants within the last two years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system
- Have moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency, such as DiGeorge syndrome or Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome
- Have advanced or untreated HIV infection
- In active treatments with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress the immune response
No additional doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are currently recommended.
Third doses should not be confused with boosters, which are not yet available.
County officials urge residents to talk with their healthcare providers about their medical conditions and whether additional doses are appropriate for them.
The Moderna vaccine is used for those 18 and older, while the Pfizer is used for those between the ages of 12 and 18.
There are no approved vaccines for those under the age of 12. Those interested in receiving a vaccine can call 830-221-1150 to schedule an appointment.
Residents can visit covidvaccine.texas.gov to find a provider in Comal County and surrounding areas.
Residents can also utilize the State Mobile Vaccine Program by calling 844-90-TEXAS and selecting Option 3 to schedule a mobile vaccine clinic to vaccinate groups of friends, families, employees and volunteers.
Homebound Texans can also call 844-90-TEXAS and choose Option 1 to request a mobile vaccine team to come to their home.
Curative Labs has closed its testing facility in the New Braunfels City Hall parking lot, but those needing a COVID-19 test can call their primary care physician or visit a local pharmacy, such as Walgreens or CVS.
DSHS provides a map of testing locations available at https://covidtest.tdem.texas.gov/.
The Texas Tribune contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.