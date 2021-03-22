With a mission to provide shelter, support and solutions to move people in New Braunfels from homelessness to housing stability, community organizations spearheading a “First Footing Shelter” program say they have assisted more than 60 people in the first six weeks of operation.
The collaborative effort, which includes the Comal County Homeless Coalition, NB Housing Partners, McKenna Foundation and Serve Spot, a coalition of local pastors and their congregations, began operating a short-term, hotel-based homeless shelter for adults using a coordinated entry shelter model in early February.
And it came just in time.
“We were very fortunate that we opened this resource 12 days before the worst freeze that this community has seen in decades,” said Alice Jewell, CEO of the McKenna Foundation. “We felt very blessed that we had a place for our friends who are homeless to go. Who knows what would have happened otherwise if they were without shelter? We’ve had a good group of churches and individuals that have helped a lot with supplies and basic necessities.”
The program uses 20 rooms at a local hotel to provide shelter and coordinated entry services for community members who are at risk of homelessness or have recently become unhoused.
Nonprofit organizations experienced in shelter care and navigating social needs have collaboratively established a program plan, budget and logistical arrangements for lodging and food.
“We’ve been at capacity,” Jewell said. “We’ve been serving as many people as we possibly can. They’ve got a lot of needs. They’ve got some issues that need solving from mental health and physical health to finding a job. We’ve got a really caring qualified staff to help them. Over the last six weeks, it’s been a real blessing to the community, and it’s also taught us a lot about a lot of things.”
Jewell added that The Salvation Army assisted with housing efforts during the winter storm last month.
Also, a group of churches has come forward committing funding, including Allen Chapel A. M. E. Church, Faith Alive Church, Fountain of Life Community Church, Hope Presbyterian Church, New Braunfels Church of Christ, Springs Community Church and St. John’s Episcopal Church.
The program’s plan includes using a non-congregate shelter for homeless adults in a hotel setting with dinners and morning snacks provided. Shelter stays are extended based on individual participation in case management services, and rooms are fitted to provide 24-hour COVID-19 quarantines.
The program’s focus for shelter is primarily to serve single men and couples. The program refers youth to Connections Individual and Family Services and, whenever possible, refers single women and families to the Crisis Center of Comal County and Family Promise of Greater New Braunfels.
Case management is available to help individuals and families review risk factors that threaten housing stability and develop and implement plans to improve health and sustainability.
“Things are actually going smoothly,” said Kellie Stallings, the program’s coordinated entry administrator who also serves as a board member with NB Housing Partners. “If you can imagine, we are meeting people at the lowest point of their lives. When they’re on the streets, that’s a real low point. This is going in a direction to give people a sense of dignity, get to a place where they are safer and hopefully can obtain housing stability.”
Along with finding permanent housing, additional resources include assistance with job searches, health screenings, crisis intervention and mental health counseling, substance abuse recovery groups, linkages to spiritual support and guidance from the faith-based community, as well as assistance with overcoming obstacles to employment and housing, such as obtaining IDs, training or benefits.
“It’s often an emotional time, filled with regret, worries, anger or sadness — points in their life that they feel have not gotten closure and maybe in some ways prevented them from moving forward,” Stallings said. “Our efforts are to help them resolve those things that are holding them back and look for what are the strengths that can help them take those steps to be able to meet whatever goals that will allow them to reenter and contribute to society. Sometimes, we’ll see some real lows where they wonder if they do have any value left as a person and whether they should still be here.”
The ultimate goal of program organizers is to establish a permanent location for a shelter.
The organizations have applied for federal grant funds. Still, the program needs funding from community partners, churches, businesses and individuals to continue.
“We are looking for support from the community to continue the operation,” Jewell said. “We are looking for people in the community who want to help us continue this resource. I’m not sure what it says about us as a community if we choose to let something like this close because clearly, we see that there’s a need. There are people in our community who need assistance with shelter and finding permanent housing. We’re looking for community partners who want to see us be successful and change these people’s lives and take them from surviving to thriving. ”
Tax-deductible donations can be made to NB Housing Partners and mailed or dropped off at 801 W. San Antonio Street, New Braunfels, TX 78130.
Individuals can volunteer for the program through the Serve Spot website at servespot.org.
For additional information regarding donations or the program, email housing@mckenna.org or call 830-606-9526.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.