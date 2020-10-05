Comal County health officials added 13 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new recoveries from the disease to its data on Monday morning.
Since the start of the pandemic, the county has now reported 3,506 cases of COVID 19 with 3,272 of those cases now recovered.
There are 118 active cases for Comal County, with eight of those now patients hospitalized. Local hospitals are caring for six COVID-19 patients with three of those in intensive care and one on a ventilator.
Health officials have said that local hospitals are taking care of a mix of county patients and out-of-county patients, so the numbers for local hospital use could reflect both.
Since the pandemic's local start in March, 116 people have died.
As of Monday morning, the county's office of public health had received report on 25,513 tests, and increase of 81 tests from Friday's report.
The county's seven-day positivity rate is now at 8.66%, up from 6.4% on Friday.
Around the world
French authorities placed the Paris region on maximum virus alert on Monday, banning festive gatherings and requiring all bars to close but allowing restaurants to remain open, as numbers of infections increased rapidly.
Paris police prefect Didier Lallement announced the new restrictions would apply at least for the next two weeks.
“We are continuously adapting to the reality of the virus. We are taking measures to slow down (its spread)," he said.
French authorities consider bars to be major infection hot spots because patrons don't respect social distancing rules as much as they do at restaurants.
Starting on Tuesday, bars will be closed in Paris and its suburbs. Student parties and all other festive and family events in establishments open to the public will be banned.
In London, the British government has launched an investigation into how nearly 16,000 new coronavirus infections went unreported as a result of a technical glitch, a failing that could have given fresh impetus to an outbreak that critics say could easily get out of control.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock told lawmakers Monday that the problem related to the “automated transfer of files." The problem is widely thought to be connected to the file size limitations on Excel spreadsheets used in the test-and-trace program.
“This is a serious issue which is being investigated fully,” Hancock said. “Now it is critical we work together to put it right and make sure it doesn’t happen again.”
Hancock's appearance at the House of Commons came after the weekend disclosure that 15,841 virus cases weren’t tabulated from Sept. 25 to Oct. 2. Though those testing positive had been told of their status, their contacts — potentially around 50,000 people — weren't traced, a failing that could have allowed the virus to flourish.
Amid a new surge of COVID-19 in New York’s Orthodox Jewish communities, many members are reviving health measures that some had abandoned over the summer — social distancing, wearing masks. For many, there’s also a return of anger: They feel the city is singling them out for criticism.
The latest blow: an order Monday from Gov. Andrew Cuomo temporarily closing public and private schools in several areas with large Orthodox populations. It will take effect Tuesday.
“People are very turned off and very burned out,” said Yosef Hershkop, a Hasidic Jew from Brooklyn who works for a chain of urgent-care centers. “It’s not like we’re the only people in New York getting COVID.”
Over the past few weeks, top government officials – including Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio – have sounded the alarm about localized upticks in COVID-19 after several months in which the state had one of the nation’s lowest infection rates. The officials say worst-hit zip codes overlap with large Orthodox Jewish communities in the city’s boroughs of Brooklyn and Queens and in a couple of nearby counties.
The Associated Press contributed the Around The World portion of this article.
