Comal County reported 38 COVID-19 recoveries and 16 new cases on Monday afternoon, pushing the county's active case count of the disease to 299.

Of those cases, 18 patients are hospitalized — a number that has stayed steady since the middle of last week.

Of the 16 new cases, six are confirmed and 10 are probable.

Comal County hospitals reported caring for six COVID-19 patients, with three of those in intensive care and three on ventilators. That's a decrease of four total patients since Friday, but an increase by one in ICU and ventilator usage. Those patients could be a mix of county and non-county residents.

The county's positivity rate over seven days climbed slightly to 5.51% from Friday's 5.02%.

The county is reporting 23,899 tests conducted since the pandemic began — an increase of 50 tests from Friday's totals. Those tests break down to 2,606 confirmed and 690 probables.

The county has had 3,296 cases since the middle of March with 2,881 recoveries. There have been 116 deaths since the start of the pandemic, with the most recent reported Friday. That case was also the youngest COVID-19 death reported, a New Braunfels man in his 30s.