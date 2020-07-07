New Braunfels and Comal County law enforcement officials said the July 4 holiday weekend resulted in fewer calls and arrests — and neither issuing citations for violations of virus orders.
The Comal County Sheriff’s Office received 502 service calls between midnight Friday, July 3 through Sunday. Lt. Mike Smith said deputies conducted “numerous” traffic stops that resulted in seven arrests for driving while intoxicated.
“Boat ramps were extremely busy with launching and recoveries of vessels, but no reported issues,” Smith said.
CCSO monitored river activities and outfitters violating Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive orders suspending sales of tubing and rafting gear and shuttle services until further notice because of the resurgence in statewide COVID-19 cases.
“We received one call (alleging) an outfitter on River Road was violating the governor’s order but it was unfounded by our deputy who responded,” Smith said. “The Guadalupe River was busy at the horseshoe (near the intersection of FM 306 and FM 2673) with people floating on private equipment, but far less than when outfitters are open for rentals and shuttling.”
Smith said only two citations were written for possession of glass on the river. He said CCSO fielded several noise complaints due to fireworks, but none above usual holiday levels.
“The weekend was fairly busy, but less busy than Fourth of July weekends in the past,” he said.
The same could be said for the New Braunfels Police Department, which received 724 service calls during the same period.
“We received 227 fireworks calls, compared to the 140 calls typically received over the holiday,” said David Ferguson, city communications coordinator. “There were 10 officers from the city fire marshal’s office that were specifically assigned to fireworks patrols.”
Ferguson said there were far fewer citations issued over the weekend, largely due to the closure of river recreation traffic.
The New Braunfels Fire Department also reported a normal weekend. Battalion Chief Ethan Lindner cited two calls between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Friday – one a rollover vehicle accident and transport of one patient to a local hospital; the other was for a minor structure fire.
Divers return to Canyon Lake search area
There was a brief hope Tuesday in the search for Luis Alexandria Rodriguez, 25, of Mexico, who went missing after diving into Canyon Lake on Saturday.
New Braunfels Fire Department divers returned to the Party Cove area of the lake after Canyon Lake Fire and EMS’s sonar-equipped Marine 53 spotted an object of interest Monday evening. “Late last night they saw something of interest so we called the dive team back (Tuesday morning),” CLFD Chief Darren Brinkkoeter said.
Divers searched for only a few hours in depths near 70 feet before calling off efforts until Wednesday.
“They searched from three to four hours before they determined it was too dangerous for them to go further,” Brinkkoeter said. “Some of their equipment got tangled up in trees and other things below the surface, so they are going to regroup and come back tomorrow.”
Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game wardens are leading the search, with CCSO deputies also helping scour where Rodriguez was last seen, near from Boat Ramp No. 7 on the lake’s west end. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 830-620-3400.
