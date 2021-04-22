Much needed showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Friday, but some ingredients could come together to bring a slight risk of severe weather during the afternoon and evening hours, weather experts say.
According to the National Weather Service, there is a chance for strong to severe storms across much of Central, North and East Texas Friday afternoon and evening.
Here in Comal County and south-central Texas, forecasters expect a slight risk for scattered and isolated severe storms to come mainly between 3 to 9 p.m. on Friday.
Aaron Treadway, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in New Braunfels, said the area could see thunderstorm activity as early as 1 p.m.
“An upper-level trough will move across the central plains, and then there will be a surface system up in the Texas Panhandle moving into Oklahoma Friday evening,” Treadway said. “The main driver for the severe weather in our area is going to be the West Texas dryline associated with that system that’s going to push eastward through the afternoon and evening hours, and that will provide the lift that we need for some isolated showers and thunderstorms. Any of those thunderstorms that do form have the possibility to be severe.”
Treadway added that there will be a lot of instability in the atmosphere that will help the thunderstorms occur on the strong to severe side. Large hail and damaging winds are the primary severe weather concerns for the afternoon and evening hours, he said.
“Some areas may see little to no precipitation, and other areas may see one of these storms move through,” he said.
Meteorologists ask residents to keep up with the weather forecast on Friday, charge their cell phones and have multiple ways of receiving weather warnings.
“If you’re out and about and if you hear thunder, our saying is ‘when thunder roars, go indoors,’” Treadway said. “To avoid that lightning risk, just go hang out inside until you can’t hear thunder anymore and let the storm pass.”
Once the system passes by Friday night, the weekend looks sunny and warm with high temperatures in the mid to high 80s.
Another disturbance moves through the region on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. That system will bring another shot at rain, including the risk of a strong to severe storm once again.
