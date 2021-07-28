New Braunfels City Council members on Monday approved the first readings of two proposed rezoning requests, including one that would allow construction of more than 500 housing units in an area near the New Braunfels Regional Airport.
The actions, each with 6-0 votes with Council member James Blakey absent, change the zoning of those properties from an agricultural/pre-development designation to a zero lot line district, a designation intended for single-family home development.
Both proposals require second readings before the changes go into effect.
Members approved the proposed rezoning of 105-acres on Farm-to-Market Road 758, from “APD AH” Agricultural/Pre-Development, Airport Hazard Overlay District to “ZH-A AH” Zero Lot Line, Airport Hazard Overlay District, that according to a traffic impact study, would bring 550 homes to the property located about 1,500 feet east of State Highway 46 and a half-mile from the airport.
The current agricultural zoning district of the property is intended for newly annexed areas, farming uses and areas where development is premature due to a lack of utility capacity or where the ultimate use has not been determined.
The proposed ZH-A district is intended for the development of detached single-family residences on minimum 4,000-square foot lots. The zoning regulations allow home construction with typical five-foot-wide side setbacks or located closer to one side property line to maximize the usable yard on the other side for garden and patio homes.
Like at the Planning Commission’s meeting earlier this month, residents came out to speak, expressing concern to council members about traffic, especially on State Highway 46 and FM 758, and the lack of construction to support new housing development, as well as potential problems with drainage and flooding.
Resident Karen Davis showed council members what appeared to be a cell phone map app with a red line depicting a heavy amount of traffic on State Highway 46 traversing toward I-35 on Saturday morning.
“I live three miles from Canyon High School, where I taught for many years, and it can take me sometimes an hour to drive up 46 to get to Canyon High School,” Davis said. “We can’t get out of there. I thought it was important to share what that traffic pattern looks like.”
Davis added that using Saur Lane, which becomes Barbarosa Road and then FM306, took just as long to get to her destination.
Caroline McDonald with San Antonio-based Brown & Ortiz PC, the applicant for the zoning request, told council members they are working with the Texas Department of Transportation to add acceleration and deceleration lanes along FM 758.
Davis also claimed that she has seen the Crested Caracara, sometimes referred to as the “Mexican eagle,” live on the property, which has been listed as a threatened species by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Mayor Pro Tem Justin Meadows agreed with residents on the traffic woes on State Highway 46.
“When it comes to the traffic issue on 46, you would have to bury your head in the sand to not know that it is a disaster,” Meadows said. “People are coming to council, and they ask us to do something about it. We can’t do anything about it...because (46 is) a TxDOT road. We have no jurisdiction out there.”
Although city and county officials are constantly in contact with TxDOT, Meadows invited residents to call or write their state representatives and the state agency and provide feedback on the status of State Highway 46.
“They hear from us, but one or two people, our voice may not be enough,” he said. “I don’t see anything changing. We’ve been talking about traffic improvements on 46 as long as I’ve been on this council. There may be a few more stoplights in there, but by and large, it’s not getting any better.”
However, Meadows added that since this is a zoning case, he had to base his decision on “whether or not it’s appropriate to have single-family homes in that area whether they come two years from now or four years from now.”
The property is also located within the inner turning zone and the horizontal zone of the Airport Hazard Overlay for building height, but the proposed ZH-A zoning district allows a maximum building height of 35 feet, which is not further restricted by the airport overlay zone regulations.
According to city information, the inner turning zone reflects the impacts on areas underneath the varying paths that aircraft take in the pattern on final approach and departure. The horizontal zone is the area beneath a horizontal surface 150 feet above the established airport elevation.
Members also approved the first reading of a proposed rezoning at 696 Orion Drive, from “APD AH” Agricultural/Pre-Development Airport Hazard Overlay District to “ZH-A AH” Zero Lot Line Home Airport Hazard Overlay District.
The two-acre tract is located about 920 feet north of the Goodwin Lane and Orion Drive intersection.
Also during the meeting, city leaders recognized Jose Castillo, who is retiring after 36 years of service with the city’s Solid Waste Department.
In other action during Monday’s meeting, council members:
- Approved an annual software maintenance renewal for Cityworks PLL through SHI Government Solution at a yearly cost of $63,158.
- Confirmed the mayoral appointment of Francisco Dionisio and Cheryl Denton and reappointment of Nathan Manlove and Mary Irwin to the New Braunfels Partnership Committee for terms ending Aug. 1, 2024.
- Approved the purchase of power systems through GTS, Inc. to support the networking and computing equipment in Fire Station 2, Fire Station 3 and Police Headquarters as part of the 2019 bond for $55,240.
- Approved a lease agreement with Ricoh USA for the citywide rental and services of multi-function copier devices through a BuyBoard cooperative agreement. The estimated annual cost for all equipment and services is $110,323 for a five-year term effective Oct. 1 through Sept. 30, 2026.
- Authorized the city manager to execute an amendment to lease agreement with Connections Individual and Family Services, Inc relating to the property located at 705 Comal Ave. for $10 annually.
- Authorized the city manager to enter into a professional services agreement with Freese & Nichols, Inc. to update the city’s capital improvement plan. The cost for the first phase of professional services to update the plan is $300,000.
- Approved the purchase of 15 pursuit vehicles from Caldwell County Chevrolet for the Police Department for $565,000 and declared replaced units as surplus.
- Approved the second and final reading of an ordinance restricting parking around the landscaped islands on the outside edges of Main Plaza.
- Approved the second and final reading of an ordinance creating school speed zones on West Klein Road and South Walnut Avenue.
- Approved the appointment of Travis Krug to the Airport Advisory Board for an unexpired term ending May 12, 2022.
- Denied a petition for relief from apportionment of municipal infrastructure costs associated with the proposed 1845 Subdivision located at 1890 FM 1044.
