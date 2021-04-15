As COVID-19 active cases remain steady, Comal County commissioners enthusiastically approved agreements with San Antonio nursing schools whose students have played a critical role in county COVID-19 vaccinations.
“We couldn’t have done it without them,” said Cheryl Fraser, public health director, prior to county agreements formalizing relationships with Alamo Colleges’ St. Phillip’s College and Galen Health Institutes Inc., parent of Galen College of Nursing.
“With these mass clinics we’re doing we need approximately 50 to 60 students to administer up to 2,000 vaccines a day,” Fraser said. “We’ve talked to several local colleges for students to do their clinical hours at the site (New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center).”
Fraser said the student volunteers can back out at any moment, but called the relationship a “win-win” for them and the county.
“It allows us to distribute more vaccines and gives them clinical time,” she said, adding Galen committed students for clinics through May 25.
“They have been an enormous help,” Precinct 3 Commissioner Kevin Webb said. “You see them there — holding up signs and ready to work. It’s a great community effort and they’re part of it.”
Fraser said more than 50 students from St. Phillip’s were first-time participants at Wednesday’s clinic.
“It was their first times ever giving out vaccines,” she said. “They had slide-show training at 7 a.m., and were out on the floor by 7:30 and we started letting people in at 8. I heard nothing but good comments from everyone who came in – and at the end of the day the students wanted to come back.”
Fraser said the county’s two clinics Tuesday and Wednesday distributed 3,616 vaccines, upping public health’s total past 26,000. Fraser said of the county’s 47 registered COVID-19 vaccine providers, 39 have administered 36,060 doses. Combined with public health, more than 63,000 doses have been administered.
She estimated “between 15% and 20%” of eligible county residents have been vaccinated and that public health has “not wasted one single dose,” adding volunteers are now soliciting nearby businesses to inoculate others with doses before they expire.
Fraser said the county plans to administer up 2,000 second doses during clinics Tuesday and Wednesday.
Thursday’s report
Fraser reported seven new cases, two confirmed and two probable, and no additional COVID-19 deaths through Wednesday.
The county also added 11 recoveries from the disease to its data.
She said 12 of 215 active cases are hospitalized, with four in intensive care and three on ventilators.
The county’s molecular positivity rate was at 6.94% as of Wednesday, compared to the state’s 6.31%, and its antigen positivity rate was 4.34%, compared to the state’s 3.41%.
Fraser said the area’s Trauma Service Area Service Score, which measures unit capacity in a 22-county region that includes Comal County, Guadalupe County and San Antonio, stood at 3.99% on April 13.
County officials said their standby list now stands at around 5,200 people with registration slowing down as more providers began offering vaccinations.
The county says they will continue to work off that list with those interested in receiving the vaccine asked to register online at www.co.comal.tx.us.
The county’s list is only available to those over the age of 18 because that’s the age the Moderna vaccine — the only one the county's public health office administers — is approved for.
Another vaccine, available to those who are 16 and 17 is made by Pfizer and administered by other providers.
Many grocery stores, pharmacies and medical facilities across the state are offering vaccinations, and county health officials have encouraged people to look for other opportunities.
The state of Texas is also offering a site that can help people find vaccination opportunities at getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov.
