The Texas Organ Sharing Alliance, the organ procurement organization that provides organ donation and recovery services in Central and South Texas, is implementing new processes the organization says will improve organ donation and save lives.
The process improvements implemented across the organization focus on the Center for Life, a facility dedicated to the recovery of organ, eye and tissue at University Hospital in San Antonio.
Operating since the start of the pandemic, the center is seeing an increase of donors being transferred from more donor hospitals in the alliance’s service area using specialized transportation service, which streamlines the donor process.
Additionally, the center is participating in multiple research opportunities, including the use of non-transplantable pancreas for islet cell research which ultimately will allow donors to help save countless lives.
The alliance also has revealed a new vision statement, “An organ for every person on the waiting list,” which resonates with the alliance’s mission of “saving lives through the power of organ donation.”
“As our organization grows, we want to remind ourselves and the community about what we stand for and that’s providing life-saving organs for the thousands of children and adults on the waiting list,” said Joseph Nespral, the alliance’s president and CEO. “We’ve been implementing these changes that are already beginning to pay off in a crucial time for patients.”
To help ensure that every opportunity for donation is maximized, the alliance has also created a triage unit focused on taking calls from donor hospitals to manage patient referrals allowing the clinical team more time to focus on patient evaluation and donor management within partner hospitals.
The alliance is also adding in-house hospital development coordinators to round in hospitals overnight, increasing the opportunity for more organ donors. Current staff remains dedicated to hospital education on referral criteria for potential organ donors and assisting with donor cases within hospitals.
Other improvements helping the alliance provide more organs for patients include using new and advanced clinical practices with a dedicated specialist to help increase the number of viable organs for transplant and incorporating virtual efforts to promote the importance of organ, eye and tissue donation with webinars, a monthly digital series called “TOSA Talks” and video public service announcements.
For more information about organ donation or to register as an organ donor, visit TOSA1.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.