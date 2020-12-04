Comal County's hospitalizations and COVID-19 cases continued to climb on Friday as health officials announced 146 additional cases of the disease with 36 patients now hospitalized.
The 36 patients represents a doubling since Wednesday's report which had 18 Comal County residents in hospitals with COVID-19. Some county residents who are hospitalized, can also be at facilities outside the county, health officials have said. Three of those in hospitals are in their 30s, five are in their 40s, seven are in their 50s, 10 are in their 60s, eight are in their 70s and three are older than 80.
Local hospitals, which are caring for both county residents and those outside the county, reported 44 COVID-19 patients with eight in intensive care and five on ventilators.
On Friday, Comal County hospitals reported caring for 44 COVID-19 patients; of those, eight are in intensive care, and five are on ventilators. Not all of these patients are necessarily county residents; likewise, not all county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 are in Comal County hospitals.
During Thursday's commissioner's court meeting, officials said they were trying to ward off the same type of numbers that the area saw during a summertime spike where dozens of people — primarily in nursing homes and other long-term care facility — died.
“Obviously, the things that are important are the number of active cases and hospitalizations," Comal County Judge Sherman Krause said. "We don’t want to go back to the situation we had five months ago.”
The newest cases bring the county's total since the pandemic began to 4,932 with 4,233 patients recovered — including an 48 recoveries announced on Friday. The county now has 568 active COVID-19 cases. There have been 131 deaths since the pandemic arrived locally in March.
Most of the new cases, with 112 are confirmed and 34 probable, come from the New Braunfels area which reported 91 of the infections. The Bulverde/Spring Branch area was next with 31 while north of Canyon Lake reported seven, south of Canyon Lake eight, the Garden Ridge area seven and two in Fair Oaks.
The age range of the cases span from 18 under the age of 20 to 14 that are 70 or older. Twenty-three of the cases were people in their 20s, 49 were people in their 30s and 40s and 42 were in their 50s and 60s.
As of Friday morning, the county's office of public health had received reports 37,302 tests conducted with 3,430 confirmed, 1,498 probable and four suspect cases.
The county's seven-day positivity rate for Friday stood at 20.46%.
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to schedule an appointment. Testing is only done on Tuesday and Friday, and you must have an appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.