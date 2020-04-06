Almost a third of Comal County patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and been released from isolation, but officials say that with community spread happening, people need to stay vigilant.
“We all should be acting as if COVID-19 is actively spreading in our community because it is,” Comal County Public Information Officer Paul Anthony said. “And because we know there are more cases than tests available to catch it, we should assume that every trip to the grocery store brings us into contact with people who might have the virus.”
County health officials on Monday morning said a seventh person has recovered from the disease while the county also had another positive case, number 22, to report. The new patient is from New Braunfels and in their 40s and is self-quarantined at home. Officials say the source of infection was travel outside Texas.
New Braunfels and its immediate area has had 13 positive coronavirus tests, with nine of those on the Comal County side of the line and the remaining four on the Guadalupe County side of the line.
With the seventh recovery, county officials say there are 13 active cases. Two men have died as a result of COVID-19 while four people are hospitalized in out of county facilities. Nine people remain in self isolation.
County public health officials also offered collected geographic data from the outbreak showing that outside of the nine cases in New Braunfels area, four were from the Bulverde area, three from Eastern Comal County, three from north of Canyon Lake, one from Fair Oaks Ranch, one from southwestern Comal County and one from south of Canyon Lake.
One of the deaths was north of Canyon Lake, the other from New Braunfels.
Comal County is reporting that 226 tests have been conducted with 22 positive, 150 negative and 54 results still pending.
County officials broke down the type of infection with nine being travel related, six unconfirmed or being investigated, four as community spread and three from close contact with a known positive case.
Anthony said no matter the numbers or statistical breakdown, people should stay home unless they’re taking care of essential business and when they are out, maintain social distance to help slow the spread of the virus.
“At this point, no additional information about the positive cases in Comal County should change what anyone is doing to keep themselves, their loved ones and their community safe,” Anthony said.
