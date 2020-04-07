A man suspected of shooting at law enforcement officers last week is facing attempted capital murder charges.
Gregory Joseph Jones, 25, of New Braunfels, was booked into Guadalupe County Jail on the charges, along with a couple of others, after he was released from Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio on Friday. He’s being held on bonds totaling $1 million.
A spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed Monday that Jones was suspected of being involved Tuesday, March 31, in a shootout with lawmen in Guadalupe County.
Guadalupe County Sheriff Arnold Zwicke said his office received a call on the morning of March 31 for a suspicious person in the 3000 block of Weil Road. Area law enforcement began searching for the suspect, who was evading capture. The search reportedly involved multiple officers, a K9 officer, a drone and a helicopter.
About 3:50 p.m. that day, deputies with the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office and that of Guadalupe County Precinct 4 Constable Harvey Faulkner approached a camper trailer on property in the 2200 block of Weil, authorities said. A suspect and deputies exchanged fire before the suspect fled the rear of the trailer, Zwicke said.
The suspect fired at deputies again and they shot him three times, the sheriff said. An ambulance took the suspect to a hospital for treatment of the wounds, authorities said.
Since he was released from the hospital, Jones was taken to Guadalpe County Jail on two charges of attempted capital murder of a peace officer or fireman, according to online records. He is also facing charges of evading arrest or detention, failure to identify a fugitive from justice and a parole violation, according to the online records.
Officials with the U.S. Marshal’s office also had a detainer hold placed on Jones, according to the records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.