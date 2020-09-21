Four members of a New Braunfels family are among the nearly 700,000 Texans who have been infected by COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
In a phone interview on Monday, Priscilla Villarreal said that in addition to herself, her husband Daniel and two children, a 14-year old and a three-year-old, all tested positive for the illness last month.
“We’ve been trying to quarantine and separate everyone who wasn’t sick,” Priscilla Villarreal said. “Luckily, two of my children didn’t get it, but four of us did come down with it. It’s been a battle, but we’re going to take it day by day.”
But Daniel Villarreal is still undergoing the ordeal. In late August, he was hospitalized at
CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - New Braunfels.
After two weeks, his condition worsened, and doctors placed him on a ventilator.
In early September, his condition continued to decline.
“That’s when I had him transferred out to Methodist (Hospital in San Antonio),” Priscilla Villarreal said. “(On a Monday) he was there at Methodist on the ventilator all day, and then he ended up getting worse that evening, so they ended up putting him on ECMO...which is a different form of life support. He’s been on that ever since.”
COVID-19 can lead to acute respiratory distress syndrome, requiring prolonged mechanical ventilation.
In some cases, however, even ventilation support fails.
Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, also known as ECMO, has been used in severe respiratory failure cases when all other forms of heart and lung support have failed.
The equipment works by temporarily drawing blood from the body to allow artificial oxygenation of the red blood cells and remove carbon dioxide.
Daniel has a long road to recovery. Like thousands of families across the country, the family finds itself in an unaccustomed situation.
Daniel is self-employed. Because of the coronavirus, Priscilla said, no income is coming in.
“He’s been doing detailing since 2009,” Priscilla Villarreal said. “We’re a two-person show pretty much. We went mobile in 2017.”
They established Villarreal’s Mobile Detailing that year, bringing auto detailing and car washing services to the customer.
“Between those times, we’ve helped people with fundraisers for their own things going on — cancer and whatnot,” she said. “Through the Moms of New Braunfels (Facebook) group, we’ve helped a lot of people there as well. This is really tough because I’m in a situation where I’ve had to ask for help. It’s kind of hard since we’ve always been the one to help. Now the roles have reversed. Now we’re in that situation.”
The community is coming together for the family. New Braunfels Treats recently hosted a fundraiser for the family.
A GoFundMe account has been established.
And this Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lone Star 24 HR ER will host a brisket plate sale and raffle at Gruene Harley-Davidson in New Braunfels.
Priscilla Villarreal said she and her children have since tested negative for the disease. The children are trying to keep up their school work through distance education, she said.
“We haven’t gone out anywhere because we’re trying to avoid big crowds right now,” she said. “Some think it’s not a big deal, going out without a mask. You might get over COVID with no issue. But the next person might not be so lucky. My husband is living proof of it.”
There is help for families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Comal County Cares, organized by the McKenna Foundation along with other foundations and nonprofit organizations, centralizes support and helps families navigate community resources during a time of crisis.
Nonprofits participating in the effort include the Comal County Habitat for Humanity, Family Life Center, Salvation Army, New Braunfels Food Bank, CRRC of Canyon Lake and the Hill Country Mental Health and Developmental Disabilities Center.
The organizations provide mental health professionals, financial assistance for rent or mortgage payments, financial aid for utility bills, direct food assistance, assistance acquiring P-SNAP benefits (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) and spiritual support.
For those needing assistance, information regarding services, eligibility, how to access an appointment and necessary documentation is available at www.comalcountycares.com.
Phone assistance with information or eligibility is available by calling 830-606-9512.
Donors can make tax-deductible donations online at www.nbcommunityfoundation.org or by calling 830-606-9536.
Donors can also write a check and send it to Comal County Cares, 801 W. San Antonio, New Braunfels, TX 78130.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.