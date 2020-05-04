The fight against the coronavirus pandemic may be causing some delays but members of a local group won’t let it derail their plans to get their lake back.
In fact, it’s full steam ahead for members of the Preserve Lake Dunlap Association and the water control improvement district the association formed and will ask voters to approve in November. The WCID, which has temporary board members appointed by the state, has secured approval to enter into a contract with the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority for replacement of failed and failing spill gates at the dam that forms Lake Dunlap, said J Harmon, PLDA’s president and the WCID’s vice president.
“Their board of directors signed off on our contract for the construction at the dam,” he said of GBRA. “We’re going to turn in our application to the Texas Water Board next month. We’re asking for the state of Texas to lend us the money to build the dam spill gates.”
Last year, the gates at Lake Dunlap failed and the majority of the water flowed down stream, leaving vegetation and land where pristine lake waters once stood. The spill gates failed due to age and deterioration, and replacing them would take millions of dollars in funding the authority just didn’t have, GBRA officials said.
Knowing something needed to happen, lakefront residents got together, devised a plan to tax themselves and, with assistance from the river authority, decided to fund replacement of the dam spill gates.
Employees with the construction engineering company Black and Veatch have completed design work on the spill gates, Harmon said.
“We’ve got 100% of the drawings,” he said. “We’re going to go out on bids. We’re going to go out and try to get a loan and the loan will be contingent on if the WCID passes.
“We feel like it’s going to pass.”
The WCID is up for a vote in elections that have been postponed until Nov. 3. By Election Day, board members will know more of the specifics of the project, Harmon said. They plan to hold a town hall meeting in September to give property owners some of the important details.
“We’ll be able to tell the public then, we should be able to tell them exactly to the penny, what the dam is going to cost and how much it’s going to cost them,” Harmon said. “We should be able to go out on bids with companies.”
Just as the WCID and PLDA board members continue taking steps in furtherance of the project, so do Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority board members, Communications Manager Patty Gonzales said.
The board on Wednesday authorized General Manager Kevin Patteson to finalize a contract with the Lake Dunlap WCID, she said. Before the contract can be fully executed, the WCID board has to be elected, Gonzales said.
The unanimous vote allows parties to move forward in the meantime, she said.
“What that does is basically it means we will work with them to apply for a 0% loan from the Texas Water Development Board. That application is due in June,” Gonzales said. “It’s the next step. We’re on the path moving forward.”
Moving forward now prevents any further delays once all of the necessary requirements are in place, Harmon said. Construction of the dam gates could range in the $24 million to $30 million range, he said, though no firm numbers are available.
Information out of a construction engineering meeting points to about a two-year construction time frame, Harmon said.
So, things should really get rolling after the November election, he said, leading toward replacement of the water at Lake Dunlap.
“Everybody wants the lake back,” Harmon said. “I think all the people want the lake back.”
