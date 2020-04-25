A New Braunfels resident in their 30s is hospitalized, marking Comal County's 49th case of COVID-19.
Two other patients also remain hospitalized with the virus while six have died. Thirty four people have recovered from the virus. The remaining patients are self-isolated at home.
As of Saturday morning the Office of Public Health has received reports on 691 tests with 49 positives, 620 negative tests and 22 results still pending.
Of the 49 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Comal County, 18 are from New Braunfels or the immediate area, 8 from the Bulverde area, 5 from eastern Comal County, 4 from north of Canyon Lake, 3 from south of Canyon Lake, 3 from Garden Ridge, 3 from the Spring Branch area, 2 from Fair Oaks Ranch, 2 from southwest Comal County and 1 from central Comal County.
Information about COVID-19, as well as coronavirus-related county office closures and restrictions, is available at www.comalcountytx.com/covid19.
Residents with questions or concerns about the novel coronavirus can call the county’s dedicated COVID-19 hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
