Comal County’s COVID-19 fatality count rose to 420 on Tuesday with the deaths of ten residents, while the number of county residents hospitalized with the virus and local hospital usage rose from the previous day.
County officials confirmed the deaths of a New Braunfels woman in her 50s on Aug. 17 at home, a Spring Branch man in his 60s on Aug. 29 at a San Antonio hospital, a Garden Ridge woman in her 60s on Sept. 6 at a San Antonio hospital, a Spring Branch man in his 60s on Sept. 12 at a San Antonio hospital, a New Braunfels woman in her 40s on Sept. 15 at a local hospital, a New Braunfels woman in her 50s on Sept. 16 at a San Antonio hospital, a New Braunfels man in his 80s on Sept. 19 at home, a New Braunfels woman in her 70s on Sept. 20 at home, a Canyon Lake man in his 80s on Sept. 20 at a San Antonio hospital and a New Braunfels woman in her 40s on Sept. 27 at a local hospital.
County officials said the data is information obtained over a four-day period due to a county holiday last Friday.
As of Monday, 60,980 people who tested positive for the virus have died in Texas since the pandemic arrived in the state in March 2020. On average, more than 250 Texans have died of COVID-19 every day in the last month.
The Texas Department of State Health Services counts deaths based on death certificates that list COVID-19 as the cause of death, which excludes deaths of people with COVID-19 who died of another cause.
County health officials reported 124 new cases and 182 recoveries on Tuesday, bringing the number of active cases to 1,157, down 68 from the previous day and 419 from a week ago. Of the new cases, 112 are confirmed and 12 are probable.
Most new cases continue to skew toward people under the age of 50.
Thirty-seven of the new cases are people under 20, 13 are in their 20s, 35 are in their 30s and 40s, 29 are in their 50s and 60s and 10 were 70 and older.
Comal County hospitals reported caring for 49 COVID-19 patients on Tuesday, up nine from the previous day and down four from a week ago, with 16 of those patients in intensive care and nine on ventilators. According to county officials, about 90% of those patients are unvaccinated.
Of Comal County's active cases, 46 residents were hospitalized on Tuesday, up three from the previous day’s report and six from a week ago.
Of those hospitalized, one patient is from age 1 to 18, four in their 30s, four in their 40s, 10 in their 50s, 13 in their 60s, nine in their 70s and five older than 80.
Local hospitals have cared for a mix of county residents and those from outside the area since the pandemic began, and some local patients have been treated in outside hospitals.
On Monday, state officials reported 4,853 new confirmed cases and 939 new probable cases, a decrease of 4,008 cases compared with the seven-day average a week ago.
As of Sunday, 9,719 Texans were hospitalized for the virus, a decrease of 1,991 patients from a week ago.
The percentage of hospital beds being used by COVID patients across the 22-county region that includes Comal and Guadalupe counties stood at 11.72% on Tuesday, down from Monday's rate of 12.1%.
State health officials reported 928 available staffed hospital beds in the region, including 91 available staffed ICU beds. The region's hospital capacity is 6,730 beds.
As of Sunday, state health officials reported 8,713 available staffed hospital beds, including 410 available staffed ICU beds statewide. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 15.2% of total hospital beds.
The county's seven-day positivity molecular rate on Tuesday was 9.76%. The antigen rate was 9%.
Active cases at public schools
New Braunfels ISD's active cases count stood at 61 as of Tuesday, down 42 from the prior week.
Cases broken down by campus: New Braunfels High, 14; New Braunfels Ninth Grade, 2; School of Choice, 0; Oak Run Middle, 7; New Braunfels Middle School, 17; Carl Schurz Elementary, 2; County Line Elementary, 5; Klein Road Elementary, 0; Lamar Elementary, 0; Memorial Elementary, 2; Seele Elementary, 1; Veramendi Elementary, 4; Voss Farms Elementary, 4; Walnut Springs Elementary, 1; Lone Star Early Childhood Center, 1; and non-campus personnel, 1.
The active case count at Comal ISD stood at 146 as of Tuesday, down 110 from a week ago.
Cases broken down by campus: Canyon High, 12; Canyon Lake High, 9; Davenport High, 12; Pieper High, 8; Hill Country College Prep, 1; Memorial Early College, 0; Smithson Valley High, 12; Comal Discipline Center, 1; Life Bridges, 0; Church Hill Middle, 6; Canyon Middle, 8; Danville Middle, 3; Mountain Valley Middle, 4; Pieper Ranch Middle, 9; Spring Branch Middle, 2; Smithson Valley Middle, 3; Arlon Seay Elementary, 8; Bill Brown Elementary, 2; Clear Spring Elementary, 2; Freiheit Elementary, 5; Goodwin Frazier Elementary, 3; Garden Ridge Elementary, 2; Hoffman Lane Elementary, 3; Indian Springs Elementary, 2; Johnson Ranch Elementary, 3; Kinder Ranch Elementary, 0; Morningside Elementary, 3; Mount Valley Elementary, 1; Oak Creek Elementary, 4; Rahe Bulverde Elementary, 4; Rebecca Creek Elementary, 2; Specht Elementary, 4; Startzville Elementary, 4; Timberwood Park Elementary, 1; and support services, 3.
Vaccines, vaccination rates and testing
On Tuesday, DSHS data showed that 70.84% of Comal County residents over the age of 12 had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 62.32% are fully vaccinated. The statewide rates stand at 71.56% and 61.42%, respectively.
The vaccination rates in Guadalupe County, which includes a portion of the city of New Braunfels, stood at 63.89% with one dose and 56.5% fully vaccinated.
The Comal County Public Health Department continues to offer vaccination appointments for those over the age of 12, including a third dose for anyone who is moderately to severely immunocompromised.
The Moderna vaccine is used for those 18 and older, while the Pfizer is used for those between the ages of 12 and 18.
There are no approved vaccines for those under the age of 12. Those interested in receiving a vaccine can call 830-221-1150 to schedule an appointment.
Residents can visit covidvaccine.texas.gov to find a provider in Comal County and surrounding areas.
Residents can also utilize the State Mobile Vaccine Program by calling 844-90-TEXAS and selecting Option 3 to schedule a mobile vaccine clinic to vaccinate groups of friends, families, employees and volunteers.
Homebound Texans can also call 844-90-TEXAS and choose Option 1 to request a mobile vaccine team to come to their home.
Curative COVID testing has resumed in the parking lot of New Braunfels City Hall at 550 Landa St.
Residents can book online at https://curative.com/.
The testing location operates from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Curative offers a modified version of the PCR test, allowing those being tested to administer their own swabs.
Tests are available at no cost to patients and are open to the public, regardless of which city or county a person resides.
DSHS provides a map of testing locations available at https://covidtest.tdem.texas.gov/.
The Texas Tribune contributed to this story.
