The winter weather wallop was coming to an end after New Braunfels and Comal County saw between 3 and
6 inches of snowfall throughout the day Thursday.
Precipitation totals during the record-setting weeklong event were not immediately available from the National Weather Service’s office at New Braunfels Regional Airport.
For most of Thursday, city, county and state authorities asked drivers to stay home as winds gusted up to 30 mph and made travel conditions difficult on nearly all thoroughfares linking to and from the city.
For the fourth straight day after Monday’s President’s Day holiday, all schools, city and county facilities will remain closed Friday following yet another night of subfreezing temperatures that will cause melted precipitation to re-ice and endanger early morning travel.
The National Weather Service issued a Hard Freeze Advisory for the area lasting through 9 a.m. Friday, with overnight temperatures projected to drop to 18 degrees. The NWS forecast highs to rebound to 44 on Friday and 55 by Saturday.
The New Braunfels and Comal independent school districts, which canceled all activities the rest of the week, are inspecting facilities before reopening on Monday.
The city on Thursday canceled residential and commercial garbage collection for the rest of this week, with resumption of normal collections on Monday.
Waste Management’s Mesquite Creek Landfill will remain closed until at least noon Friday, with the city-county joint Household Hazardous Waste drop-off event postponed from Saturday until 8 a.m.-noon March 13.
The New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center at 375 South Castell Avenue remains open as a warming center; agenda items on Thursday’s canceled county commissioner’s court meeting will be discussed during the Feb. 25 meeting.
