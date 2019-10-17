The city of New Braunfels has announced a temporary full closure of Landa Street railway underpass bridge in the early hours of Oct. 18.
City crews will be closing the street in order to repave the roadway section directly underneath the railway overpass.
This work is scheduled to take place, weather and other factors permitting, from approximately midnight until 7 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 18.
Detour routes will be in place, with the primary route being from San Antonio Street to Walnut Avenue to Landa Street and vice versa. Signage will be in place to assist with detour navigation. Motorists are encouraged to plan for alternate routes during the construction timeframe.
For additional information, contact Street and Drainage Manager John Cox at (830) 221-4030.
