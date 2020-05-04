The site of New Braunfels' premiere event is now stripped bare, standing out for all to see.
Wurstfest’s iconic yellow roof over the Wursthalle is gone, revealing concrete scorched by the November fire. Just behind the Elizabeth Avenue gate, mountains of sandy loam and rock will become part of several foundations as part of a $10 million rebuild, which is on schedule.
“Things are going very well and we’re making progress,” Suzanne Herbelin, Wurstfest executive director said on Thursday. “It’s not something the public can see when they pass the grounds, but it’s exciting.”
With the 60th annual 10-day Salute to Sausage six months away, construction continues on the Marktplatz, the vendor court destroyed in the Nov. 15 fire, and the adjacent Wursthalle. Byrne Construction Services is managing the project to designs created by MarmonMok Architecture.
Herbelin said the roof was removed two weeks ago for structural repairs to steel supports damaged by intense heat from the blaze. The black soot from the fire remains on the walls, which along with the steel will be washed, rust-proofed and repainted, she said.
With the roof off, protection against the elements are up, especially over the Wursthalle, where all but the sound booth escaped major damage.
“Everything built inside of the hall is protected against the rain and weather,” she said. “Once the roof goes back on, which should be toward the end of the month, we’ll be able to get all the electrical work done.”
The COVID-19 crisis hasn’t delayed construction and weather has cooperated, Herbelin said. One recent glitch was the discovery of an underground waterline, which New Braunfels Utilities helped fix.
“So far, we’ve been able to obtain the materials we’ve needed and we’re prepared in case we get notice of anything coming,” she said. “We’re hoping we can continue this way for the next six months.”
The virus hasn’t slowed planning for event, which begins Nov. 6.
“We have only three people in our office; we each have separate offices and are working behind locked doors,” she added. “All of our meetings have been through teleconferencing, so we’ll continue to meet electronically to discuss things.”
Herbelin said she has been working with the nonprofits that run vendor booths to address their needs, and that several entertainment acts are already booked.
“We’re moving on as if nothing will stand in our way,” she said. “It’s a big project and a lot of people have invested a tremendous amount of time in the planning and details, it’s a job — especially in the condensed time frame we have.
Herbelin said organizers will work with vendors and outline specifics in the weeks ahead, but the main focus is finishing the rebuild.
“Our first goal is to get the work done and get open — we’ll work on the details later,” she said.
“We should be pouring concrete shortly and we should be seeing the roof go up again by the end of the month or the beginning of June. That will be when people will see everything starting to take shape.”
