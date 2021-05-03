Comal County health officials reported an additional 34 COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the number of active virus cases to 301, an increase of 21 from Friday’s report.
Twenty-six of the new cases were confirmed and eight were probable. The number of active cases has increased by 80 over the past week. That figure stood at 221 on April 26.
Most of the new cases were people in their 20s and under 20, according to county data.
Thirteen recoveries were reported on Monday, bringing the total to 9,710 since the pandemic arrived locally in March 2020.
Of the active cases, seven patients were hospitalized.
The number of patients hospitalized locally dropped by two from Friday’s report to 14 on Monday, with two in intensive care and one on a ventilator. Officials have said that number could include both county and non-county residents hospitalized.
The county has recorded 10,328 cases and 317 fatalities during the pandemic. No deaths were reported on Monday.
The percentage of COVID hospital bed use across the 22-county region fell slightly to 3.92% from Friday’s rate of 4.24%.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate for COVID-19 was 3.1% on the more widely available antigen test and 2.98% on the slower and more expensive but more accurate molecular test.
Comal County public health officials are encouraging residents interested in receiving the Moderna vaccine to register on the county’s website for 2,000 slots available over the next few weeks.
The county closed its standby last week, but residents can sign up and self-schedule appointments for mass clinics on Thursday and May 19 at www.mycomalcounty.com.
Clinics will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the New Braunfels Convention Center located at 375 S. Castell Ave.
Residents can also visit the county’s website for more information on upcoming clinics.
The Texas Department of State Health Services has launched the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler at getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov, which allows people to register for a vaccine appointment from a participating public health entity and some local health departments.
Residents can continue to find additional providers through the DSHS Vaccine Information page at dshs.texas.gov/covidvaccine.
According to DSHS data, 62,480 have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Comal County, with 44,780 people, about 35.7% of the county’s population 16 years or older, fully vaccinated.
In Guadalupe County, 55,805 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose and 40,936 people, about 31.2% of the population 16 years or older, are fully vaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.