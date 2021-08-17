The weather was much hotter than during January’s groundbreaking for the city’s new police department headquarters and Veterans Memorial, which were both celebrated during Tuesday’s “topping out” ceremony.
“It’s an amazing facility — it’s a testament to our police department and how exceptional it is and how supportive our community has been,” New Braunfels Police Chief Keith Lane said before the small, socially-distant ceremony at the site of the new building in the 3000 block of West San Antonio Street, across from the Comal County Sheriff’s Office.
Construction is one-third complete on the 65,000-square foot headquarters, which will replace NBPD’s current 30,000-square foot facility on South Seguin Avenue, converted from a former lumberyard in 1997.
“When I got here last October I learned about this project — which also includes support from our veterans, and the Veterans Memorial is going to be a great piece that goes along with this new facility,”
Lane said.
Mayor Rusty Brockman, New Braunfels City Council Members and a host of other officials joined veterans, Gold Star family members and representatives from the New Braunfels American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars for the ceremony.
Several signed a beam that will be lifted onto the highest point of the PD headquarters, city project manager Josh Niles said.
“Every vertical project we do, we like to have a topping-out ceremony that commemorates that the building is going up and right now shows the building as it will be,” Niles said. “Right now we’re probably about 30% to 35% into the project.”
Niles said work has already begun on the Veterans Memorial.
“We’ve poured some of the foundation for it and for where some of the slabs of granite will sit,” he said.
New Braunfels City Council
approved the concept for a new Veterans Memorial in 2015. In 2018, Austin-based Luck Design was hired by the police department architect, Houston-based PGAL, to provide preliminary design and cost estimating for the project for potential inclusion in city’s 2019 bond program.
Voters approved $36.3 million for the new NBPD headquarters and Veterans Memorial in the city’s 2019 bond. In June 2019, the city purchased two land tracts totaling approximately 12 acres across from the CCSO for nearly $1.9 million.
Joeris General Contractors was later selected as the contractor, with Seidel Construction serving in a mentor-protégé partnership. Construction on both comprises $20 million of the total project, which should be completed next spring, pending weather and other factors.
The main NBPD building will include a training room, dispatch area, offices, storage, conference rooms, expansion areas and forensic labs. A separate 11,000 square-foot building will house a maintenance garage, gym and storage areas. The Veterans Memorial will stand in front of the main building, enhancing the exterior grounds.
“Today is a great day for us that marks a milestone on construction of this great facility for our police department,” City Manager Robert Camareno said. “It’s a topping-out ceremony that places the final beam on the building. It’s not a ribbon-cutting but it still marks a milestone in construction.”
Camareno thanked voters for approving the 2019 bond, which also funded construction for Fire Station No. 2, a 15,000-square foot facility nearby on Water Lane that will replace the current Fire Station No. 2 on Loop 337, Fire Station No. 3, a 12,000-square foot facility on Hanz Drive.
“We’re certainly very grateful to the voters for approving construction of these facilities but all of the other facilities that were in the last bond, the Westside Community Center library branch and all of the other projects,” he said.
“The Veterans Memorial is coming along fine and we’re still working with the committee on finalizing its development, which will be a very exciting component to this police department project.”
