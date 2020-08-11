It’s the first anniversary of an initiative that has changed how care is delivered at trauma scenes.
The New Braunfels Fire Department began carrying O-positive blood a year ago this month as part of an initiative to help patients who suffer blood loss from trauma or other emergencies.
The initiative is due to the work of two doctors on the Southwest Texas Regional Advisory Council: Donald Jenkins, a trauma physician in San Antonio, and C.J. Winckler, deputy medical director for the San Antonio Fire Department.
According to the STRAC website, STRAC is designated by the Texas Department of State Health Services to develop, implement and maintain the regional trauma and emergency
healthcare system for the 22 counties in the trauma service area.
According to NBFD Lt. Michael Hayes, the department carries one bag, or one unit, of O-positive whole blood, which is available for emergencies that require a transfusion. O-positive is the single largest blood type in the country.
“Prior to having this capability, when we had a trauma patient that had sustained a significant injury, and they were bleeding out internally or externally or had a patient that had some sort of internal bleeding, we would start an IV with saline,” Hayes said. “The problem with saline is that it fills the volume up inside a body, but it doesn’t have the capability to carry oxygen to the blood.”
Patients were still dying as a result, Hayes said.
“Having something like whole blood is a game-changer for our patients,” he said. “The mortality rate with whole blood has dropped from 60% to 20%. That’s a significant difference.”
According to Hayes, NBFD paramedics have performed whole blood transfusions on 14 patients since the program began.
“It’s really made a huge difference in a lot of these patients,” he said.
On each shift, an EMS supervisor is responsible for keeping the unit of blood in a specialized cooler in their truck. That person can respond to an emergency at a moment’s notice if the paramedic on the scene determines the patient needs a transfusion.
The criteria to meet the need for a blood transfusion are based on blood pressure, heart rate, shock index and end-tidal carbon dioxide.
A high-tech warmer is used to bring the blood up to body temperature.
On the day of the Herald-Zeitung’s visit to Fire Station No. 6, Lt. Chad Holladay was the supervisor in charge with the responsibility of holding the unit of blood.
“When we put the blood into a patient, it has the capability of carrying oxygen,” Holladay said. “We’re not just diluting their system with saline. It’s truly a lifesaving program, and it’s well worthwhile. It’s something that we have wanted for years that’s just now available to us.”
NBFD takes possession of the bag of blood for 14 days. If the blood still hasn’t been used, it is given to the hospitals to ensure no blood is wasted. The blood is good to use for 35 days before it expires.
“If we don’t happen to use it for an emergency call, we don’t want it to expire in our box,” Holladay said. “It’s that valuable.”
Most of the research and experience regarding transfusing whole blood into a trauma victim came from the military.
During the Vietnam War era, service members had blood transfusion utilizing whole blood. However, in the past couple of decades, various blood components were attempted, such as separating some of the red blood cells.
When service members began deploying for the U.S. led war campaigns Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom, whole blood was shipped to them from the U.S.
Additionally, service members get screened and checked for their blood type and tested for communal diseases ahead of time. Between OIF and OEF, more than 10,000 units of blood were transfused.
For those wanting to donate, South Texas Blood and Tissue Center has a program that helps replenish blood used in emergencies called Brothers in Arms.
The program is based on research done by the U.S. Army and the Mayo Clinic. The studies found that type O donations from men with lower levels of certain types of antibodies can be used for whole blood transfusions in patients of any blood type.
Blood from men in the Brothers in Arms initiative can be received by almost any patient, critical in emergencies when there is no time to test a patient’s blood type.
The program allows the region to maintain a donor list of men already cross-matched and ready to go, especially if large quantities of blood are needed. STBTC can inform donors and get blood from them in a short time.
Male donors who would like to see if they qualify to be a Brothers in Arms volunteer are encouraged to call 210-731-5590 to schedule an appointment.
For more information or to make an appointment, visit southtexasblood.org.
