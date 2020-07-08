Six residents of area nursing homes became Comal County’s latest COVID-19 fatalities reported by health officials on Wednesday morning as the county added more than 100 new cases and the positivity rate climbed to 13.64%.
The Heights of Bulverde was home to five of the deaths, while the sixth death was a resident of Kirkwood Manor in New Braunfels.
Comal County Judge Sherman Krause said the county sent its condolences and prayers to the loved ones of those lost.
“One death is too many, and we have now lost 15 members of our community to this virus,” Krause said. “These tragedies remind us that it is critical to protect ourselves and our
families.”
Texas Governor Greg Abbott last week issued a mandatory order requiring Texans in much of the state to wear masks in public places where social distancing wouldn’t be possible as the state tries to combat a surge in virus cases.
Krause previously issued a similar order for Comal County and New Braunfels Mayor Rusty Brockman had done the same for the city.
The climb in active cases, as well as hospitalizations, have prompted county officials and area hospital administrators to urge people to follow health guidelines.
Nursing home deaths
County officials said the Kirkwood Manor resident was a man in his 90s who died Monday in a San Antonio Hospital.
Administrators at Kirkwood Manor did not immediately return a request for comment on Wednesday, but Kyle Martin, the facility’s executive director, said in an earlier interview that residents with presumed positive or confirmed positive COVID-19 diagnoses are separated from those residents who are not presumed or confirmed COVID-19 positive.
He said COVID-positive residents are receiving recovery-based care from the facility’s clinical team, under the supervision of the residents’ attending physicians and medical director.
The five residents at the Heights of Bulverde were described as a man in his 60s who died July 1 in a San Antonio hospital, a woman in her 80s with underlying medical conditions who died at the facility on Monday, another woman in her 80s who died in a San Antonio hospital on Monday, a woman in her 70s who died in a San Antonio hospital on Tuesday and a man in his 90s with underlying medical conditions who died in a New Braunfels hospital on Tuesday.
“While the large majority of our residents and team members continue to do well in the midst of COVID-19, we are deeply saddened by the passing of five residents who tested positive for the virus,” said Melody Chatelle, spokesperson for the Heights of Bulverde. “Our thoughts and prayers remain with the families of our former residents. Our thoughts also remain with other residents and team members who have tested positive, many of whom remain asymptomatic.”
Chatelle said staff members continue hypervigilant measures including restriction of nonessential visitors to the community, provision of adequate personal protective equipment for staff and conducting routine testing of all residents and team members.
She also said staff and administrators are following the facility’s infection control response plan, working closely with local health department representatives and adhering to the latest Centers for Disease Prevention and Control guidelines.
“We are proud of our dedicated team members who have been relentless in their unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of our residents,” she said.
The deaths were reported to the county’s office of public health late on Tuesday.
Nursing home efforts
Officials with the office of public health say they are working with the city of New Braunfels to provide more support and resources for local nursing homes and other long-term residential healthcare facilities, which have seen a number of cases among both residents and staff.
Those reported to the county include 77 cases at River Gardens in New Braunfels (55 residents and 22 staff) which has four people hospitalized, The Heights of Bulverde which has 54 cases (30 residents, 24 staff) with five deaths, Kirkwood Manor in New Braunfels which has 12 cases (nine residents, three staff) and one death and Colonial Manor in New Braunfels with four cases (two residents, two staff).
Health officials at the local and state levels have expressed concern about outbreaks at nursing homes and long-term care facilities since the coronavirus crisis began in March.
Nursing homes have been vulnerable to COVID-19 and have become hot spots for infections. Most residents are elderly and have underlying health issues, leaving them more susceptible to disease.
In May, Abbott directed that 100% of staff and residents in Texas nursing facilities be tested for COVID-19, with local fire departments asked by the state to assist with carrying out those tests.
The testing was part of a nationwide effort to test all residents and staff at nursing homes, which have been identified as the largest at-risk population for COVID-19 in the country.
At that time, all but one test came back negative, a contract healthcare worker at EdenHill Communities.
According to the Texas Department of Health State Services, 753 nursing home facilities in the state had reported at least one confirmed resident or staff case of COVID-19 as of Wednesday. The data also shows that there have been 6,857 cases among residents and 1,003 fatalities. The agency also reports 3,043 recoveries among nursing home residents.
Data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services data show there have been 118,120 confirmed and 74,561 suspected coronavirus cases in nursing homes across the country, with 33,509 deaths.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services oversees nursing homes but not assisted living centers, so only nursing facilities are included in the federal data.
The state data shows that 323 assisted living facilities in the state have reported at least one confirmed resident or staff case of COVID-19. The data also shows that there have been 867 cases among residents and 152 fatalities. DSHS reports 320 recoveries among assisted living facility residents.
Across the state, there are 1,223 nursing homes, with a population of residents and staff around 250,000 people.
In New Braunfels, there are five nursing homes with a population of residents and staff of about 1,600 people.
New cases added
Comal County on Wednesday reported 103 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases for a total of 1,092.
Of the new cases, 75 are confirmed and 28 are probable. Seventy-six of the new cases are New Braunfels-area residents, 16 are from the Bulverde/Spring Branch area, seven are from the Garden Ridge area, two live north of Canyon Lake, one lives south of Canyon Lake, and one is from Fair Oaks Ranch. Thirty-nine are younger than 30, including one child under 1; 39 are in their 30s or 40s, 16 are in their 50s or 60s, and nine are older than 70.
Comal County’s positivity rate — the percentage of tests with a positive result — is now 13.64%, up from 12.61% on Tuesday and 12.17% one week ago.
Public health experts say the goal is to hold the positivity rate below 6%.
The county also confirmed 17 more recoveries from COVID-19, for a total of 355. With 15 deaths, the county now has 722 active confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases. Of those, 32 remain hospitalized.
As of Wednesday morning, Public Health has received reports of 8,005 tests conducted with 825 confirmed cases and 267 probable cases.
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
