The first day of early voting for the Nov. 3 general election saw registered voters combine to cast nearly 10,000 ballots at Comal and Guadalupe county voting sites on Tuesday.
Unofficial totals reported by elections officials and the Texas Secretary of State’s website indicated 5,092 of 116,067 registered Comal County voters cast ballots at seven sites, and another 2,398 mailed in their ballots for a first-day total of 7,490 and a 6.45% turnout. Guadalupe County tallied 4,477 in-person votes and 4,135 through the mail for a total of 8,612, or a 7.66% turnout.
Between in-person and mail-in, almost 16,000 voters across both counties have cast ballots on the first day of what officials expect to be a record breaking election.
Cynthia Jaqua, Comal elections administrator, said the top polling sites were the downtown elections office (867 votes), Mammen Family Library in Bulverde (781) and St. Francis by the Lake Episcopal Church in Canyon Lake (749).
The lengthy ballot, elimination of straight-ticket voting and COVID-19 protocols made the voting process longer, and many were still in line when polls closed at 6 p.m. Balloting will continue through Friday, Oct. 30.
Political parties look to get out the vote
Both county party chairs are busy getting out the vote and promoting party candidates. Sue Piner said the Comal GOP hosted an event Monday at New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center. She estimated about 200 people attended the affair, spread inside two ballrooms.
“It was a candidate forum and get out the vote rally — we were set up for more chairs but there are still people worried about going out because of the virus,” she said.
Piner said surrogates spoke on behalf of President Donald Trump, Sen. John Cornyn and U.S. Rep. Chip Roy and other state party hopefuls. It included a dozen GOP candidates seeking state court justiceships; speakers included former county vice chair Alma Jackson, Sheriff Mark Reynolds, Commissioners Donna Eccleston and Kevin Webb, and all of the county’s four precinct constables.
Piner said the party isn’t planning any other organized candidate events prior to Election Day. She said backers are flocking to party headquarters on Landa Street to pick up signs and buy merchandise such as T-shirts, hats, buttons and campaign literature.
Piner said Trump yard signs are so much in demand that they’re disappearing from polling locations.
“There are lots of signs near all of the polls, but they’re disappearing almost after we send people to replace them, she said. “That’s pretty bold for folks to take the signs with 200 people standing in line.”
Piner and Democratic Chair Gloria Meehan agreed the county will likely have a record turnout, with Meehan commending her party faithful for registering and voting.
“Our vote-by-mail applications have quadrupled since March,” she said. “A lot of Republicans were surprised at that — we’re excited and ready for Democrats (Commissioner candidates Lindsay Poisel and Colette Nies, and Texas House District 73 nominee Stephanie Phillips) to win offices in Comal County — I think we’ll have the votes to do it.”
Meehan also took a shot at the recent court decisions.
Meehan said the Democratic Party paid to train and certify dozens of poll watchers now posted in the county and throughout the state.
“We’ll have people out watching, along with people from the American Civil Liberties Union and other organizations,” she said. “And let me tell you, they’re already blowing up voter protection hotlines.”
The final day for ballot-by-mail applications to be accepted is Friday, Oct. 23. For election information, including sample ballots, precinct maps and early voting and Election Day polling locations, visit www.votecomal.com or www.co.guadalupe.tx.us/elections.
