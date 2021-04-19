Comal County will continue its COVID-19 vaccination efforts this week at the New Braunfels Civic Center and on Monday said it added 15 new cases of the virus and four more recoveries.
Ten of those new cases are confirmed and five are probable.
That leaves the county with 224 active cases of COVID-19 with 12 of those patients hospitalized.
Comal County hospitals reported caring for 16 COVID-19 patients on Monday, with six of those in intensive care and two on ventilators. That's up slightly from the 14 patients reported on Friday, but ventilator use has dropped from four.
Some of those in local hospitals may be from outside the area, and some locals may be hospitalized elsewhere.
Regional hospitalization numbers remained low on Friday with the 22-county region that includes both Comal and Guadalupe counties reporting 3.84% of hospital beds being used by COVID-19 patients, up slightly from 3.81% reported on Friday.
The county's molecular seven-day positivity rate was 6.68% on Monday – down from 7.45% reported Friday. Its antigen positivity rate was also lower, coming in at 4.25% on Monday from 4.3% reported Friday.
Vaccination efforts
Public health officials plan to administer up to 2,000 second doses during clinics scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.
Those recipients come from the county's online vaccine standby list which remains open to all over the age of 18, at www.co.comal.tx.us.
The county’s list is only available to those over the age of 18 because that’s the age the Moderna vaccine — the only one the county's public health office administers — is approved for.
Another vaccine, available to those who are 16 and 17, is made by Pfizer and administered by other providers.
Many grocery stores, pharmacies and medical facilities across the state are offering vaccinations, and county health officials have encouraged people to look for other opportunities.
They've also offered the vaccines at some smaller locations, including the Comal County Senior Citizens Center earlier in the month.
The state of Texas is also offering a site that can help people find vaccination opportunities at getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov.
The county has administered more than 26,000 vaccine shots since beginning the clinics. Combined with other providers, Comal has had more than 88,000 doses administered, according to Department of State Health Services data.
